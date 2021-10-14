‘American Idol’ Finalist Announces New Single & EP

An “American Idol” finalist announced on social media that her new single is dropping at the end of October. Get ready for Haley Reinhart’s “Off the Ground,” the title track from her new EP. Here’s what you need to know.

Reinhart Says The Song Is About ‘Lifting Ourselves Up’

The title track from my new EP #OffTheGround 🌈 will release on 10.29!!! This single is EXTRA special to me for SO many reasons. The song is all about manifesting our realities and lifting ourselves up to reach our highest potential in this life! PRE-SAVE: https://t.co/7ExuUmbPXt pic.twitter.com/n45FbEgAJU — Haley Reinhart (@HaleyReinhart) October 8, 2021

In a tweet and an Instagram post, Reinhart revealed that she is releasing the title track off her new EP on October 29. In case you are wondering, an EP is an “extended play” record, which means it’s like an album but with only a handful of tracks instead of like 10 to 12 tracks.

Reinhart’s new EP is called “Off the Ground” and the title track of the same name drops October 29. Reinhart writes that she sees the song as being “extra special” for herself.

“This single is EXTRA special to me for SO many reasons. The song is all about manifesting our realities and lifting ourselves up to reach our highest potential in this life!” tweeted the “American Idol” season 10 finalist. She added on Instagram, “I seriously can’t wait.”

She hasn’t released a full list of EP songs yet, but Reinhart has dropped several singles in 2020 and 2021 that were not on her last album, which was titled “Lo-Fi Soul.” So perhaps “Change,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Free As a Bird,” “Good Day Sunshine,” “Heroes” or “Roll the Dice” will be included on her “Off the Ground” EP. You can listen to all of Reinhart’s singles here on her Apple Music page. Also check out her music video library on her YouTube channel.

Since finishing 3rd on “American Idol” season 10, Reinhart has released four studio albums — “Listen Up!” in 2021, “Better” in 2016, “What’s That Sound?” in 2017, and “Lo-Fi Soul” in 2019. She also released two other EPs — “American Idol Season 10 Highlights” in 2011 and “Bulletproof” in 2019.

Additionally, Reinhart often sings lead vocals for Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, a band whose goal is to “remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday,” according to their official website. They basically take current hits but perform them in the style of music ranging from the 1920s to the 1960s.

Reinhart’s smokey throwback voice is perfect for Postmodern Jukebox; she has performed with them on the songs “Creep,” “Habits,” “All About That Bass,” “Black Hole Sun” and more. Her fellow “American Idol” season 10 contestant Casey Abrams performs with them sometimes as well, singing and playing stand-up bass.

Most recently, Reinhart and Postmodern Jukebox released a cover of “Don’t Speak” to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary. Reinhart wrote on Instagram, “It’s been 5 years since I released a live video with @pmjofficial AND this is the 25th year anniversary since @nodoubt released #DontSpeak!!! I’m so happy to say we’re back with another one of my all-time favorite songs. Been inspired by Gwen & No Doubt since I was a kid. Cheers to all of you listening to our new version and to the amazing team and cast of musicians who helped this stellar arrangement come to life!”

Reinhart’s performance of “Habits” with Postmodern Jukebox was also a recent TikTok trend, of which she wrote on Instagram, “When your voice is going viral and nobody knows it!”

“American Idol” returns in the spring of 2022 on ABC.

