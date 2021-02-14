Is Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Max Going to Be on American Idol?

Ahead of the American Idol season 19 premiere on February 14, actress and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow announced that her 17-year-old daughter Max auditioned to be a contestant on the singing competition.

Back in September, Dubrow shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Max smiling and flashing a peace sign at the camera while at American Idol auditions. In the caption, Dubrow revealed, “Watching my daughter @maxdubrow CRUSH her @americanidol audition! #standby #proudmom.”

Dubrow’s fans and followers showed their support for her daughter’s journey in the comments, as did some of Dubrow’s fellow Real Housewives franchise co-stars. Tamra Judge wrote, “Yeah. That’s amazing. She has a beautiful voice. Can’t wait to watch her crush it,” while Lisa Rinna commented, “How exciting!!!”

Max Has 1 Video of Her Singing in 2017 Posted on Instagram

Out of Max’s 46 Instagram posts, only one features her singing, which means fans will have to wait to really see her skills when she appears on the reality singing competition.

Back in November 2017, Max’s second Instagram post was a video of her performing on stage with Quiet Riot band. In the caption, she wrote, “wow. this was an amazing night. i love u kevin, hope i made you proud. thank you so much for this opportunity! rock on.” Although the short clip only features a brief performance from Dubrow, it is clear that she has singing chops as she belts out a high note to a crowded audience.

The video is especially impressive when you take into account Dubrow’s age at the time. Since she is 17 now, she was only 14 at the time that video (and performance) took place. It’s likely that her voice has only improved with age and practice, but we’ll have to wait and see whenever her Idol audition airs!

Heather Dubrow Surprised RHOC Fans With Her Singing Talents

It’ll be no surprise if Max has an American Idol-worthy singing voice – her mom surprised Real Housewives fans when she revealed her hidden talent and proved that she is a rather talented singer.

According to Bravo, Dubrow sang the National Anthem at a MLB Los Angeles Angels game. After her rendition of the anthem, spectators at the game took to Twitter to praise her performance. One user wrote, “@HeatherDubrow just heard you sing the National Anthem at the Angel game and you were AMAZING!!!!!! I had no idea you could sing! Beautiful!”

In 2016, Dubrow proudly shared a video of her daughter singing at her holiday show. The video received tons of positive compliments praising Max’s talents as well as her confidence performing on stage in front of an audience. One user wrote, “very talented…just like her mummy.”

Neither Dubrow nor her daughter have posted promoting the season 19 premiere of American Idol, and it’s unclear when (or if) Dubrow’s audition will air. If Max Dubrow does turn out to be a contender of this season of the competition, you can expect Dubrow to continue to show her support as a proud mother along her daughter’s journey.

New episodes of American Idol season 19 air on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

