7 Former Contestants Return to ‘American Idol’ For Hollywood Week

Multiple former contestants will be returning to ABC’s “American Idol” as Hollywood Week mentors for season 20.

Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze, and Haley Reinhart will each be returning to the show that helped launch their careers. Each of the former contestants announced their involvement on social media.

During Hollywood Week, the contestants compete in two challenges: the genre challenge and the duets challenge. They’re then judged by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to determine who makes it through to the next round.

The Mentors Include Five Winners

Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lee DeWyze, and Chayce Beckham each won their seasons of “American Idol.”

Beckham announced his involvement on Instagram.

“I’m really excited to be back on @AmericanIdol next Monday (3/28) to talk through my experience with the season 20 contestants,” he wrote. “It was a wild ride for me and maybe I can offer a little bit of advice to the next potential winner.”

Alaina was ultimately the runner-up, finishing behind Scotty McCreery, and Reinhart finished in third place at the first season.

“I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek,” Alaina wrote in her Instagram announcement post. “I’ll be mentoring the country genre!”

Cook announced that he will be mentoring the contestants in the rock genre, Reinhart will be mentoring in the soul genre, and DeWyze will be mentoring in the indie and folk genre.

Sparks did not announce which genre she’ll be working with.

“SURPRISE,” she wrote. “I’ve kept this secret for a few months…I’m coming back to @AmericanIdol as a mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’m so glad to be back and I had an incredible time guiding some of the talented contestants!! So amazing to be on the other side and to share what I know. There’s so much talent!.”

There Are Revolving Mentors Throughout the Season

There will be a rotating slate of guest mentors throughout the season of “American Idol” now that Bobby Bones is no longer the in-house mentor.

Bones announced that he was leaving the show in January 2022.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season,” Bones shared in a now-expired Instagram Story. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love ‘Idol,’ btw. Was a great four years.”

Jimmie Allen posted that he’s joining “American Idol” on his Instagram account alongside a video with Minnie Mouse.

“Hey y’all, Jimmie Allen here. I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @disneyaulani. Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent,” Allen wrote in the announcement.

Bebe Rexha also announced her involvement.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season!” she wrote in the post.

The mentors will likely speak with each of the contestants before they get up on stage to perform during the round of the top 24, which is the round that comes directly before the beginning of live shows each season.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

