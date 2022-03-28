‘American Idol’ Season 20 Spoilers: Which Artists Get Through Hollywood Week?

ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 has officially moved on past the audition rounds and thrust the remaining contestants into Hollywood Week to be judged by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

After Hollywood Week, the contestants will be narrowed down to the top 59 heading into the Showcase Round.

Spoiler warning: There will be spoilers for season 20’s Hollywood Week below.

Which Contestants Make the Showcase Round?

Spoilers are courtesy of The Idol Pad and Idol Forums, which have spoiled “American Idol” accurately in the past. All spoilers should be taken with a grain of salt, however.

Here are the contestants who make it through to the Showcase Round of “American Idol” season 20 and their song choices:

Women:

Allegra Miles: “Reality” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges

Ashley Blaire: “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige

Ava Maybee: “Falling” by Harry Styles

Betty Maxwell: “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

Cadence Baker: “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Carly Mickeal: “My Church” by Maren Morris

Ciasia Nicole: “Always Remember Us This Way” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga

Danielle Clavell: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia – receives standing ovation from judges

Danielle Finn: “Evergreen” by Yebba

Elli Rowe: “Fields Of Gold” by Sting – receives standing ovation from judges

Emyrson Flora: “Honey” by Kehlani

Hunter Girl: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBride – receives standing ovation from judges

Katyrah Love: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan – receives standing ovation from judges

Kaylin Roberson: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Kelsie Dolin: “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi – receives standing ovation from judges

Kenedi Anderson: “Talking To The Moon” by Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges

Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James – receives standing ovation from judges

Leah Marlene: “She’s A Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe – receives standing ovation from judges

Lexi Weege: “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles – receives standing ovation from judges

Morgan Gruber: “Piece By Piece” by Kelly Clarkson

Nicolina Bozzo: “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele – receives standing ovation from judges

Olivia Faye: “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted?” by Jimmy Ruffin

Paige Fish: “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack

Ryleigh Madison: “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes

Sage: “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts – receives standing ovation from judges

Sam Moss: “Playing With Fire” (original song)

Scarlet Ayliz: “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

Toni Alers: “Angels Like You ” by Miley Cyrus

Valerie Marie: “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran

Wennely Quezada: “When I Look At You” by Miley Cyrus

Yoli Mayor: “Human” by RumGold

Zia Blue: “Stand Up” (from Harriet) by Cynthia Erivo

Men:

Aaron Wessbery: “Steal My Girl” by One Direction

Briggs: “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Cameron Whitcomb: “It Ain’t Me, Babe” by Bob Dylan

Christian Guardino: “Sex On Fire” by Kings Of Leon – receives standing ovation from judges

Cole Wesley Ritter: “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley

Corey Curtis: “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” by Ed Sheeran

Dakota Hayden: “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum

Daniel Marshall: “Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks And Dunn

Douglas Mills, Jr.: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia

Elliot Greer: “Tightened Tornadoes” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges

Fritz Hager: “Inconsequential Love” (original song)

Jacob Moran: “Is That Alright?” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga – receives standing ovation from judges

Jay Copeland: Jar Of Hearts” by Christina Perri – receives standing ovation from judges

Joedi Silvers: “Sharp Dressed Man” by Z.Z. Top

Jordan Chase Torrez: “Cold” by Chris Stapleton

Jourdan Blue: “Home” by Daughtry

Kevin Gullage: “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles/Tina Turner

Kirk Richmond: “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley

Max Embers: “Weight In Gold” by Gallant

Mike Parker: “Second Guessing” by Florida-Georgia Line

Noah Thompson: “Stay” by Rihanna & Mikky Ekko – receives standing ovation from judges

Ryan Argast: “Too Close” by Alex Clare

Sir Blayke: “Honesty” by Pink Sweats – receives standing ovation from judges

Tobias Hill: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges

Tristen Gressett: “Come Together” by The Beatles

Tyler Allen: “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength ” by Whitney Houston

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:

Monday, March 28: Hollywood Week Genre Challenge

Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week Duet Challenge

Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round/Final Judgement Round

Sunday, April 10: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Monday, April 11: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Sunday, April 17: Top 20 performances

Monday, April 18: TBA

Sunday, April 24: TBA

Monday, April 25: TBA

Sunday, May 1: TBA

Monday, May 2: TBA

Sunday, May 8: TBA

Monday, May 9: TBA

Sunday, May 14: TBA

Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 22: Season finale

Of course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.

Last season, for instance, the show debuted the “Comeback” twist where one contestant from a previous season of the show was voted back in to compete alongside and against the competitors of the current season.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

