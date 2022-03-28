‘American Idol’ Season 20 Spoilers: Which Artists Get Through Hollywood Week?

ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 has officially moved on past the audition rounds and thrust the remaining contestants into Hollywood Week to be judged by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
After Hollywood Week, the contestants will be narrowed down to the top 59 heading into the Showcase Round.
Spoiler warning: There will be spoilers for season 20’s Hollywood Week below.
Which Contestants Make the Showcase Round?
Spoilers are courtesy of The Idol Pad and Idol Forums, which have spoiled “American Idol” accurately in the past. All spoilers should be taken with a grain of salt, however.
Here are the contestants who make it through to the Showcase Round of “American Idol” season 20 and their song choices:
Women:
- Allegra Miles: “Reality” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges
- Ashley Blaire: “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige
- Ava Maybee: “Falling” by Harry Styles
- Betty Maxwell: “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile
- Cadence Baker: “Hello” by Lionel Richie
- Carly Mickeal: “My Church” by Maren Morris
- Ciasia Nicole: “Always Remember Us This Way” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga
- Danielle Clavell: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia – receives standing ovation from judges
- Danielle Finn: “Evergreen” by Yebba
- Elli Rowe: “Fields Of Gold” by Sting – receives standing ovation from judges
- Emyrson Flora: “Honey” by Kehlani
- Hunter Girl: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBride – receives standing ovation from judges
- Katyrah Love: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan – receives standing ovation from judges
- Kaylin Roberson: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga
- Kelsie Dolin: “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi – receives standing ovation from judges
- Kenedi Anderson: “Talking To The Moon” by Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges
- Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James – receives standing ovation from judges
- Leah Marlene: “She’s A Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe – receives standing ovation from judges
- Lexi Weege: “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles – receives standing ovation from judges
- Morgan Gruber: “Piece By Piece” by Kelly Clarkson
- Nicolina Bozzo: “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele – receives standing ovation from judges
- Olivia Faye: “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted?” by Jimmy Ruffin
- Paige Fish: “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack
- Ryleigh Madison: “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes
- Sage: “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts – receives standing ovation from judges
- Sam Moss: “Playing With Fire” (original song)
- Scarlet Ayliz: “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette
- Toni Alers: “Angels Like You ” by Miley Cyrus
- Valerie Marie: “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran
- Wennely Quezada: “When I Look At You” by Miley Cyrus
- Yoli Mayor: “Human” by RumGold
- Zia Blue: “Stand Up” (from Harriet) by Cynthia Erivo
Men:
- Aaron Wessbery: “Steal My Girl” by One Direction
- Briggs: “Hello” by Lionel Richie
- Cameron Whitcomb: “It Ain’t Me, Babe” by Bob Dylan
- Christian Guardino: “Sex On Fire” by Kings Of Leon – receives standing ovation from judges
- Cole Wesley Ritter: “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley
- Corey Curtis: “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” by Ed Sheeran
- Dakota Hayden: “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum
- Daniel Marshall: “Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks And Dunn
- Douglas Mills, Jr.: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia
- Elliot Greer: “Tightened Tornadoes” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges
- Fritz Hager: “Inconsequential Love” (original song)
- Jacob Moran: “Is That Alright?” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga – receives standing ovation from judges
- Jay Copeland: Jar Of Hearts” by Christina Perri – receives standing ovation from judges
- Joedi Silvers: “Sharp Dressed Man” by Z.Z. Top
- Jordan Chase Torrez: “Cold” by Chris Stapleton
- Jourdan Blue: “Home” by Daughtry
- Kevin Gullage: “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles/Tina Turner
- Kirk Richmond: “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley
- Max Embers: “Weight In Gold” by Gallant
- Mike Parker: “Second Guessing” by Florida-Georgia Line
- Noah Thompson: “Stay” by Rihanna & Mikky Ekko – receives standing ovation from judges
- Ryan Argast: “Too Close” by Alex Clare
- Sir Blayke: “Honesty” by Pink Sweats – receives standing ovation from judges
- Tobias Hill: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges
- Tristen Gressett: “Come Together” by The Beatles
- Tyler Allen: “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength ” by Whitney Houston
‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule
According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:
- Monday, March 28: Hollywood Week Genre Challenge
- Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week Duet Challenge
- Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round/Final Judgement Round
- Sunday, April 10: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort
- Monday, April 11: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort
- Sunday, April 17: Top 20 performances
- Monday, April 18: TBA
- Sunday, April 24: TBA
- Monday, April 25: TBA
- Sunday, May 1: TBA
- Monday, May 2: TBA
- Sunday, May 8: TBA
- Monday, May 9: TBA
- Sunday, May 14: TBA
- Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals
- Sunday, May 22: Season finale
Of course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.
Last season, for instance, the show debuted the “Comeback” twist where one contestant from a previous season of the show was voted back in to compete alongside and against the competitors of the current season.
“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.
