How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ Top 3 Contestants 2021

The top four finalists on ABC’s “American Idol” performed their newly released singles as well as songs dedicated to their personal idols on the Sunday, May 16, 2021, episode with the hopes of securing enough votes from viewers to move on to the top three and the season finale.

The fate of the contestants has been taken out of the hands of “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and has been placed into the hands of voters, who will vote their favorite contestants through to the next round of the competition each week.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite “American Idol” contestants:

There Are Three Ways to Vote for ‘American Idol’ Contestants

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol app.

The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” The number will work with any cellular carrier.

Here are the numbers to text for each of the contestants:

Willie Spence – Text 2 to 21523

Casey Bishop – Text 4 to 21523

Chayce Beckham – Text 5 to 21523

Grace Kinstler – Text 10 to 21523

You don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant. Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

Vote up to 30 times per week. At the end of the voting period, the votes will be tallied, and the contestants with the fewest number of votes will be sent home at the end of today’s episode.

Caleb Kennedy Withdrew From the Competition

Though the week started out with the top five contestants, that pool was narrowed down to the top four before the new episode began.

Caleb Kennedy announced he was leaving the show earlier this week. The 16-year-old singer left the show following a KKK-themed video surfacing, according to TMZ.

Kennedy recently worked on a single for the show titled “Raised On Dirt,” which was slated to be released in the upcoming episode.

“Hey y’all, this gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” he wrote on Instagram. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not to be taken in that way.”

He added, “I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me.”

The singer said he was sorry.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

