How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2021 Top 7 Contestants

Tonight is an all-new episode of American Idol, and fans want to know how they can vote for their favorite contestants.

When the show returns on Sunday, May 2, the contestants will sing as part of Disney Night.

Those wishing to vote can either go online to americanidol.com/vote, use the American Idol app, or text the contestants’ ‘numbers’ to “21523”.

Voting for the Comeback contestant (past of last season of the show) closed on Monday, April 26, at 6 a.m., and tonight, we will find out the results and who will round out this season’s Top 10.

Today, and moving forward, the show will only air on Sunday nights and voting will be live on East Coast time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Voting

There can only be ten votes per contestant per method on Idol.

Those looking to vote online simply have to sign in and click the artist they want to vote for. Don’t forget to ‘save’ before exiting.

If you’re using the app, you’ll want to create an account and sign in. Then, flick on ‘Go to Vote Now’ and find your favorite artist.

Lastly, many viewers vote by texting the number that corresponds to their favorite singer to “21523.” Those numbers will be aired during the show tonight.

A Disney Themed Night

When the Top 10 perform tonight, they will belt out their favorite Disney songs, but what exactly are those songs?

Gold Derby did some digging to find out the following songs, which will be sung by America’s favorite singers this evening:

– “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes”

– “Baby Mine”

– “Circle of Life”

– “Into the Unknown”

– “Real Gone”

– “Remember Me”

– “When She Loved Me”

– “When You Wish Upon a Star”

– “You’ll Be in my Heart”

The big question on everyone’s mind is who will win this season of the show. According to a recent Gold Derby prediction, Willie Spence is now the frontrunner.

When the 21-year-old Georgia native and caretaker spoke to the judges in his first audition, he told them that he “wants my voice to reach the world and just share my gift.” His biggest dream? To win a Grammy one day.

The judges said it’s not out of reach, and now, it’s just a matter of time to see whether or not Spence takes home the Idol trophy.

On Spence’s heels is Grace Kinstler, whose initial audition on Idol earned a whopping million views on Youtube. The Berklee College of Music student sang Natural Woman for her first audition, and has since performed a range of songs, like “Father”, “Queen”, “Midnight Train to Georgia”, “Elastic Heart”, and “Dangerous Woman.” She was predicted to be the show’s winner a few weeks ago, but now, it appears the tables have turned in Spence’s favor, per Gold Derby. The outlet predicts Chayce Beckham will come in third place, followed by Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, and Ava August.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video