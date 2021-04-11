How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2021 Top 16 Contestants

During this week’s episode of American Idol season 19, contestants will perform in hopes of earning enough votes from viewers in order to move forward to the top 12 of the competition.

The fate of the contestants has been taken out of the hands of American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and has been placed into the hands of viewers, who will vote their favorite contestants through to the next round of the competition.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite contestants:

There Are Three Ways to Vote for ‘American Idol’

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol app.

The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” The number will work with any cellular carrier.

Here are the numbers to text for each of the contestants:

Alanis Sophia: Text 1 to 21523

Cassandra Coleman: Text 2 to 21523

Alyssa Wray: Text 3 to 21523

Wyatt Pike: Text 4 to 21523

Alana: Text 5 to 21523

Anilee List: Text 6 to 21523

Deshawn Goncalves: Text 7 to 21523

Graham DeFranco: Text 8 to 21523

Andrea Valles: Text 9 to 21523

Cecil Ray: Text 10 to 21523

Willie Spence: Text 11 to 21523

Grace Kinstler: Text 12 to 21523

Jason Warrior: Text 13 to 21523

Madison Watkins: Text 14 to 21523

Beane: Text 15 to 21523

Hannah Everhart: Text 16 to 21523

Mary Jo Young: Text 17 to 21523

Chayce Beckham: Text 18 to 21523

Colin Jamieson: Text 19 to 21523

Liahona Olayan: Text 20 to 21523

Ava August: Text 21 to 21523

Caleb Kennedy: Text 22 to 21523

Hunter Metts: Text 23 to 21523

Casey Bishop: Text 24 to 21523

*This list will be updated once the Top 16 contestants are announced, but the texting numbers will not change.

You don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant. Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

Vote up to 30 times per week. At the end of the voting period, the votes will be tallied, and the contestants with the fewest number of votes will be sent home at the beginning of next week’s episode.

All votes will be tallied and lead up to the reveal of the top 12 for season 19 of American Idol.

Stay tuned for some big twists that may be happening to shake that up, however.

What is the ‘American Idol’ 2021 Schedule?

This season, there are more episodes scheduled than there have been previously, according to spoilers site MJs Big Blog and Futon Critic. It’s likely that the extra episodes are results shows, which will allow contestants to have separate performance and result shows once again.

Here’s what the schedule for the rest of the season looks like, according to the two sites:

Sunday, April 11: Top 16 Perform

Monday, April 12: Top 12 Live reveal

Sunday, April 18: Top 12 Perform Oscar-Nominated Songs

Monday, April 19: “The Comeback”

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23

At the time of writing, the season finale of American Idol is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, though it’s possible that will change at some point.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p..m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

