‘Idol’ Alum Hunter Metts Sets 2nd Concert Date After 1st Sells Out in 2 Hours

Hunter Metts was a fan-favorite contestant during the 2021 season of ABC’s “American Idol,” and that popularity seems to have followed him following the season finale.

Metts did not make it all the way through to the finale during season 19 of “American Idol” as a contestant, but he did return during the finale to deliver an emotional performance with “Idol” judge Katy Perry.

Metts had a concert set for August 8, 2021 at the Franklin Theatre, and the singer-songwriter had to set a second date after the first one sold out.

Metts’ First Show Sold Out in an Hour and a Half

Metts was very excited to announce a concert date to his fans, and he showed even more excitement when the tickets started selling very well.

“IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?” Metts wrote. “LIVE at the Franklin Theatre AUGUST 8th! Tickets went on sale this MORNING and we’re already HALFWAY SOLD OUT!!! Link in my bio for tickets to see ALL NEW SONGS AND ME SINGING MY HEART OUT!!!!!”

He later posted another picture announcing a second concert, which will take place on August 15, 2021 at the same location.

In the second post, Metts wrote, “IS THIS REAL LIFE 2.0?!?! Since the 1st show sold out (in a freaking hour and a half), the @franklintheatre has offered a SECOND NIGHT ON AUGUST 15TH. Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 11am. TICKETS THROUGH THE LINK IN MY BIO!! CONTINUOUSLY overwhelmed by your support and can’t wait to SING MY HEART OUT (FOR A SECOND NIGHT)!!”

Metts has over 130,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing, which is sizable for a contestant who did not win “American Idol.”

Graham DeFranco, a fellow “Idol” contestant who also performed during the season finale, jokingly begged fans not to buy any tickets to the concert.

“Pls nobody buy these tickets,” DeFranco wrote in the comment section. “I would like to buy all of them again for two personal nights of @hunterjmetts.”

On the first photo, DeFranco wrote, “I bought 500 tickets so it’s just going to be me in the audience and it will be a private show for me and I will be very supportive. Much love from Columbus, Ohio!”

“American Idol” contestants Cade Thompson, Cassandra Coleman and Deshawn Goncalves all commented on the post as well to congratulate Metts on the accomplishment.

Metts Made Headlines After Breaking Into Tears on ‘American Idol’





Play



Video Video related to ‘idol’ alum hunter metts sets 2nd concert date after 1st sells out in 2 hours 2021-07-16T12:09:21-04:00

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter was a fan-favorite going into the top 10 of the “American Idol” season 19 competition, but he captured even more hearts after he messed up during one of his performances.

While singing “Falling Slowly” from the film Once, Metts forgot the words near the end of the song, which overwhelmed him and brought him to tears.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan all comforted Metts following the performance. Perry went as far as to tell him that “perfection is an illusion” and he had delivered his best performance to date.

During the season finale, Metts performed alongside Perry.

READ NEXT: Laine Hardy 2021 Update: What Is The ‘American Idol’ Winner up to Next?