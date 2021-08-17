Hunter Metts Heading Out on Tour With Fellow ‘American Idol’ Alum

The 2021 crop of contestants from ABC’s “American Idol” have been announcing tour dates and upcoming music to follow up their time on the show. Now, fan-favorite contestant Hunter Metts has announced that he will be joining another “American Idol” alum on tour in the fall.

Metts will be heading out alongside season 18 contestant Francisco Martin, he announced on Instagram.

“Oh what boring news today,” Metts wrote in his announcement. “IM GOING ON TOUR W @franciscomartinmusic!!! Swipe to see our first photo together.”

Martin Is Bringing Metts Along on Tour With Him

Francisco Martin has appeared on multiple seasons of “American Idol,” and he has since signed a record deal with 19 Recordings, the production company that works with “American Idol,” according to The Mercury News.

“I said I had a big announcement and here it is…” Martin started. “My good friend @hunterjmetts will be joining me on my first ever tour this fall. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the years (swipe right for some of our favorite moments traveling together including this amazing experience where we worked as professional chefs together and got yelled at by Gordon Ramsay) and now I’m so pumped to be sharing the stage with this outstanding musician.”

He added, “Literally one of my favorite people to work with. You heard it here first folks. Get your tickets NOW! Link is in my bio. It’s gonna be a fkin blast!”

The photos included obviously green-screened photos of Martin and Metts all over the world.

The Tour Includes 9 Shows

Martin and Metts’s tour will take place over nine shows.

Here’s when you can see the two artists live:

October 20 – Holy Diver – Sacramento, California

October 21 – Brick + Mortar – San Francisco, California

October 24 – The Mint – Los Angeles, California

October 25 – Schubas – Chicago, Illinois

October 27 – A & R Bar – Columbus, Ohio

November 7 – Songbyrd – Washington D.C.

November 8 – Knitting Factory – Brooklyn, New York

November 12 – Ruins – Dallas, Texas

November 13 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, Texas

Tickets and information are available online here.

‘Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Is Also Headed on Tour

Chayce Beckham won “American Idol” season 19, and he is headed out on tour this fall as well.

Here are the dates that have been announced:

August 20: Wildwood, New Jersey

August 21: Louisville, Kentucky

August 26: Boston, Massachussetts

August 27: Rhinebeck, New York

September 3: Fort Wayne, Indiana

September 4: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 5: Virginia Beach, Virginia

September 10: East Moline, Illinois

September 11: Allegan, Michigan

September 12: Maryland Heights, Missouri

September 17: Hazard, Kentucky

September 18: Hutchinson, Kansas

October 1: Pikeville, Kentucky

October 2: Hanahan, South Carolina

Tickets are available to purchase online here.

Beckham shared later on his Instagram stories that he plans to also tour in California, but those dates have not been finalized.

Beckham will also be joining rock band 3 Doors Down on a few of their tour dates in September 2021.

He announced the dates in an Instagram post.

“Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, I can’t wait to see y’all in September with @3doorsdown for The Better Life Tour, get your tickets now,” Beckham wrote.

According to the Instagram post, Beckham will be joining the band for three separate tour dates in September.

