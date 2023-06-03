Recent ‘American Idol’ Winners & Finalists Make Big Announcement

The winners of the past two seasons of “American Idol” — Season 20’s Noah Thompson and newly-crowned Season 21 winner Iam Tongi, along with their seasons’ runners-up — have announced they’ll take part in a one-night-only concert in Nashville on June 7, 2023, for “Idol” fans.

Called “19 Takeover,” the free show was put together by 19 Recordings, the record label that partners with “Idol” to provide record deals to the show’s winners, including Thompson and Tongi. Taking place on the eve of the 50th annual CMA Fest, a three-day country music festival featuring the genre’s biggest stars, the concert will also feature several recent finalists who’ve also signed deals with the label or may be on the verge of doing so. Here’s what you need to know:

Nashville Concert May Signal Record Deals in the Works for Season 21 Contestants

In addition to Tongi and Thompson, six recent finalists will take the stage on June 7 at The Valentine, a four-level bar, restaurant, and music venue located in Nashville’s Lower Broadway district. The other “Idol” artists scheduled to appear all posted Instagram announcements about the concert on June 2. They are:

Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl

Season 21 runner-up Megan Danielle

Season 21 third-place finalist Colin Stough

Season 21 Top 8 finalist Haven Madison

Season 20 Top 5 finalist Fritz Hager

Season 18 Top 11 contestant Grace Leer

HunterGirl, Hager, and Leer already have record deals with 19 Entertainment. HunterGirl landed her deal in October 2022, per Music Row, and Leer announced on Facebook that she’d landed a deal in August 2020. It’s not clear when Hager signed with the label, but he is listed as a 19 Recordings artist and has released multiple singles since being on “Idol,” including the new “Two Step,” which 19 Recordings released in early April.

Meanwhile, Season 21’s Danielle and Stough currently have their “Idol” singles, released by 19, climbing the charts but it’s not known if one or both have already signed a record deal with the company.

The real wild card of the group is 17-year-old Madison, who told fans in her Instagram Stories on May 10 that she hadn’t signed a record deal yet but wrote, “I’m talking to a few talent agencies, labels, and management companies to try and figure out where I’m headed … Plenty of conversations are occurring. There is much on the horizon…”

On June 1, Madison posted on Instagram that her first show since appearing on “Idol” was scheduled for June 11 in her hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee. But the next day, she shared that she’ll be part of the June 7 “19 Takeover” lineup in Nashville, less than an hour away.

Lots of ‘American Idol’ Stars Will Perform at CMA Fest

The “19 Takeover” concert will serve as good practice for many of the recent “Idol” contestants, since many of them are also scheduled to appear at CMA Fest in the days following.

Several Season 21 finalists will appear on the Fan Fair X stage, likely each playing an acoustic song or two. Among those scheduled to perform are Tongi, Danielle, Stough, Madison, and even Top 5 finalist Wé Ani, even though she’s not listed as part of the 19 Recordings event the night before.

Meanwhile, Leer is scheduled to perform on June 8 on the Spotlight Stage, and Thompson and HunterGirl will return to perform after making their debuts in 2022 onstage with another “Idol” alum, Jimmie Allen. This year, the country star has been dropped from the CMA Fest schedule, per Taste of Country, due to recent accusations by his former day-to-day assistant, who filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

Other “Idol” alumni from past years aer appearing at the festival, including Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, and Season 2 fourth-place finisher Josh Gracin. Noticeably absent from the lineup this year is Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood, who was one of 2022’s festival headliners.

Among the biggest stars who will be appearing at CMA Fest are “Idol” judge Luke Bryan, who will close out the event with a late-night performance on Sunday. Former judge — and Season 21 mentor — Keith Urban will play for big crowds on the evening of June 8.