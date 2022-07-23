‘American Idol’ Alum Freaks Out On TLC’s ‘Say Yes To The Dress’

An “American Idol” alum is prepping for her big day on the small screen. Jillian Jensen, who was in the Top 24 during Season 13 — and also competed on “X Factor” in 2012 — found her dream wedding gown while filming the hit show “Say Yes To The Dress.” The episode premieres July 23 at 8pm ET on TLC, according to SKPop, with the full episode also posted on the TLC website.

Now a wedding singer and part of the country trio Amber Eyes, Jensen got engaged to fiance Clay Taranto in June 2021. The couple lives in Nashville and will marry in September, according to South Coast Today, the newspaper in her hometown of Bedford, Mass. But Jensen’s not the first “Idol” alum to be featured on “Say Yes To The Dress.”

Jensen Freaked Out When She Met Show’s Star

Former X Factor and American Idol contestant Jillian now works as a wedding singer, but when it comes to her own ceremony, she's totally lost! #SYTTD pic.twitter.com/GRllhFDL38 — Say Yes to the Dress (@syttd) July 23, 2022

The Instagram account for “Say Yes To The Dress” posted an excerpt of Jensen’s episode, in which she screamed and nearly ran away when she first first spotted dress designer and show star Randy Fenoli.

After regaining her composure, she said to the cameras, “Are you kidding me? I am so happy that Randy is here because my mother has been sending me his dresses, like, almost three times a day.”

When one of the consultants told her she’d be easy to dress, Jensen told her she wasn’t so sure. As a wedding singer, she has seen tons of gowns on other brides, but felt overwhelmed by the choices for herself. In another excerpt, she tried on a nearly $3,000 gown that made her feel “pretty hot,” but her dad wasn’t a fan — even though it was one of Fenoli’s designs.

Jensen told South Coast Today that she did, indeed, say “yes” to a dress out of three gowns she tried on, all chosen by the consultants at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, where the bride-to-be and her family filmed for five hours.

Another ‘Idol’ Alum Found Her Wedding Dress On The Show

In Oct. 2018, Miss America 2016 — Betty Cantrell — appeared on her own episode of the show, prior to her wedding. “American Idol” fans will likely recognize Cantrell as the Season 20 contestant who was paired with self-conscious Kelsie Dolin for a duet during Hollywood Week, and helped her come out of her shell. Though the duo made it through that round, Cantrell — whose married name is Betty Maxwell — was eliminated from the competition during the Showstopper round.

During her episode of “Say Yes To The Dress,” the former Miss America had a very picky family alongside her, critiquing each gown. But, in the end, she found her perfect dress — complete with a veil and earrings — that nearly brought her to tears.

Maxwell, who told Fox News she met her husband Spencer on Tinder, now stays busy as a speaker, voice actor, model and social media influencer, with nearly a million followers on her TikTok account.