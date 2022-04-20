‘American Idol’ Viewers Think Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ Of Spot in Top 14

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” is shifting into high gear with live shows officially beginning to air at the same time coast-to-coast on Sunday, April 24.

During the episode where the top 14 contestants were revealed, 10 contestants were voted straight through and four of the bottom 10 were then saved by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The decision was unanimous, Perry told Entertainment Tonight.

“We picked our four and it was unanimous, which is great,” Perry told the outlet. “Because this season has been interesting, in that we’ve had some real public spats over a few contestants — like Sam Moss and Grace Franklin.”

Fans didn’t agree with all their decisions, however.

Fans Think Some Contestants Were Robbed

Fans took to Twitter and Reddit after the episode aired to talk about which contestants they think should have made it through.

“HOW did @KatyrahLove not get picked into the top 14 of American Idol? Shocked, but certain we will not be seeing the last of this beautiful and talented young lady?” one person tweeted.

Another though that Cadence Baker and Jacob Moran were robbed of their spot in the show.

“20 down to 14 yuck,” one tweet reads. “Cadence and Jacob robbed! #AmericanIdol.”

In a poll run by GoldDerby, fans thought that Jacob Moran was the contestant who was robbed by the top 14 reveal.

People on a Reddit thread agreed.

“I think Jacob was robbed last night. He was so amazing,” the post reads.

One person replied, “I was surprised and I felt bad for him, it especially seems harsh to hear on one night that you’re the best singer in the competition and then the next night you didn’t get voted into the top 10 and you’re not getting saved.”

Fans also shared other things they don’t understand about the show after the top 14 reveal show in a Reddit thread.

“I don’t understand the Hunter girl being a front runner,” one person wrote. “She is so boring. Many stronger country singers have had far less hype from production / judges.”

Another wrote, “Why do the judges give every contestant a standing ovation and refuse to give them any honest feedback?”

Which Artists Are In the Top 14?

Here’s who made it through to the top 14:

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino Lady K HunterGirl Dan Marshall Leah Marlene Nicolina Noah Thompson Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Allegra Miles Jay Copeland Mike Parker Tristen Gressett

Here’s who was sent home:

Cameron Whitcomb Katyrah Cadence Baker Sage Jacob Moran Elli Rowe

The show is nearing its end with only four weeks left of airtime before the season finale.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday April 17 – Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode)

– Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode) Monday April 18 – Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode)

– Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode) Sunday April 24 – Top 14

– Top 14 Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night

– Disney Night Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7

– Top 7 Monday, May 9 – TBD

– TBD Sunday, May 15 – TBD

TBD Monday, May 16 – TBD

TBD Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs live on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers ‘Disappointed’ by Top 20 Result