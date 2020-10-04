Jane Carrey, Jim Carrey’s Daughter, Auditioned for ‘American Idol’

Jim Carrey makes his highly-anticipated premiere portraying Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live on October 3, and there’s a chance his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, 33, will be sitting in the audience at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center.

Jane has shown up to support her Emmy-nominated father at numerous high profile events, and recently guest-starred on Carrey’s Showtime series, Kidding,. Her mother is the Dumb & Dumber star’s ex-wife, Melissa Wormer, who married Carrey in 1987. The couple divorced seven years later.

Carrey’s daughter also knows the inherent pressures of performing on live TV. In 2012, Jane auditioned for FOX’s American Idol. During her pre-taped interview, she opened up about waitressing on-and-off for six years while she pursued a career in music.

During her audition, Jane sang Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” in front of the show’s all-star judges: Jennifer Lopez, who previously worked with her father on In Living Color, Randy Jackson, and Steven Tyler.

While Jane moved on to Hollywood Week, that’s also where her journey on American Idol ended. She was eliminated in the first week of live auditions after singing Creedence Clearwater’s “Looking Out My Back Door.”

After taking a long break from TV, in 2018, Jane returned to the small screen. She helped co-host MTV’s hit show, Catfish.

During her pre-taped interview for American Idol, Jane opened up about her passion for music. “I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember,” Jane says. “I was always in school plays -a huge ham. I always like to be on stage.”

On having The Mask star as her father, “He’s not the most extravagant celebrity, so it’s been fairly normal… fairly,” she repeats with a laugh. “Everyone growing up kinda has their issue with their identity and trying to find themselves. It is difficult kind of growing up in the shadow of something and trying to find your place in the world under this huge shadow.”

I think that’s also why I’m here – ya know, to make my place in the world,” Jane says.

While winning American Idol wasn’t in the cards, Jane continued to pursue music with her own group, The Jane Carrey Band, which formed in mid-2007, while she was still a student at the Crossroads School for the Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. The band released a 10-track self-titled album in 2012, which is available to stream on Spotify.

Two of Jane’ssongs, “Breathing Without You”, and “Sticky Situation” were featured in her Dad’s 2014 film, Dumb & Dumber To, according to her IMDB profile.

Jane Carrey Has a 10-Year-Old Son From Her Marriage to Alex Santana

Jane was 22 years old when she married Alex Santana, the lead singer of the metal band Blood Money in November 2009. She was also three months pregnant. In February 2010, they welcomed a son, Jackson Riley Santana. In 2011, when Jackson was 9 months old, the couple filed for divorce, according to People, Jane has help from a very loving, and supportive grandfather.

Carrey was only 47-years-old when he earned the title of “Grandpa.” He proudly tweeted on the day Jane gave birth writing, ““Jackson Riley Santana, My Grandson, Born today! This is what 7lbs.11oz. of Calfornia dynomite looks like!”

Most recently, in an interview promoting his film, Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey, 58, opened about life as a “Grandpa” — a name he admittedly hates when shouted in public. But he clearly has a close bond with his grandson.

“I do [play videogames with him], and he humiliates me,” Carrey says of Jackson. “He not only does that but he trash-talks me the entire time. I put money in the curse jar, I keep doing that. I think I owe him about 500 bucks.”

