‘American Idol’ Alum Pregnant After Miscarriage

‘American Idol’ alum Janelle Arthur and her husband of four years are pregnant after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

In a recent interview with People, Arthur shared of the miscarriage: “It’s hard to put into words what you go through because you have so many different emotions. It was as if my brain wasn’t prepared for the loss and the sadness of it all. I let myself cry and grieve. And then I just had to trust Him. I just had to trust God’s timing.”

In May, the 31-year-old learned she was expecting once again. She told People, “When I went in for my 20-week ultrasound, they determined that the due date was Jan. 19.” That happens to be one of Arthur’s idol’s– Dolly Parton’s– birthday. Arthur exclaimed, “I mean, you can’t even dream this stuff up!”

Arthur wrote the song ‘Hands Me Downs’ with songwriter Emily Lynch, according to People. The song is about “one’s pride in one’s heritage and roots…”

Speaking of her connection with Parton, who supplied vocals on the song, Arthur shared, “I portrayed [Parton] as a child in a show about her life when I was 8 years old called Paradise Road.” She added, “So when I wrote ‘Hand Me Downs’ after coming off American Idol, I wanted to somehow get the song into her hands. Once [Parton] heard it, she loved it. The fact that she trusted me and this song really meant a lot.”

The music video for ‘Hand Me Downs’ was filmed at High Point Farm in Whites Creek, Tennessee, and included a number of important items from Arthur’s personal life– from her great-great grandmother’s dress to her grandfather’s bible, People reported.

She told the outlet, “I want people to know that they are not alone. For me, I feel like I have a child in heaven that I will see someday, so I don’t have to really look at it as a loss. It’s just delayed, and that’s okay. I knew that it was only going to happen when it was right. God was always going to give me the children that I’m supposed to have.”

Janelle Arthur on ‘American Idol’

Arthur competed on Season 12 of “American Idol”. At the time, she was just 23.

When the singer advanced in the singing competition in March 2013, judge Mariah Carey said of her: “Your voice is so raw and real. And there’s not an ounce of pretentiousness in your voice,” according to Oak Ridger.

When she spoke to Knox News about how she got into singing in the first place, Arthur credited those who she had met along the way. “Since (‘American Idol’), I’ve learned a lot of hard things about the business,” Arthur said. “I learned that there are some pretty mean people out there, but I’m so thankful for every experience I’ve had.”

She added that she isn’t signed to a label and prefers it that way.

“For so long, I listened to everyone else, and it got really confusing. But now, I’m in a good place,” Arthur said. “I’m just trusting my creative instincts and putting out great music into the world. It’s going to do what it’s going to do, but I can look back and be proud that I did what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it.”