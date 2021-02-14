WATCH: Jason Warrior Amazes ‘American Idol’ Judges with ‘Phenomenal’ Performance

The hit singing competition reality show, American Idol, premieres season 4 tonight with a search for the top talent around the country. Jason Warrior is one hopeful who hopes he will come out on top by the end of the season.

Jason Warrior is a 25-year-old singer from Chicago, Illinois. He previously auditioned on the show The Four where he got a “no” from Meghan Trainor.

Warrior explains what happened on that show during his audition after he got the news he wouldn’t be going through.

“I responded out of my emotions because I thought I knew it all, I thought I was all that and a bag of chips…” Warrior says in the video. “But I wasn’t even close to being there yet, and I had to have that humbling experience. So, that moment of immaturity almost completely destroyed my career.”

Watch Warrior’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

Warrior says that his previous reality show “no” and his subsequent response led to doors in the industry being closed to him.

“My mom taught me that you’ve gotta keep going, no matter who says no,” Warrior shares with the cameras.

The video then shows Warrior sharing his story with the American Idol judges.

“Let me tell you something,” Idol judge Lionel Richie says to the singer. “When you try to go back and scream at the past, you trip over the future, so this is your shot again.”

Warrior Chose to Sing ‘What’s Going On?’ For His Audition

For his American Idol audition, Warrior chose to sing “What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye, which Richie called a “tall order.”

The talented singer gets judge Katy Perry up and dancing around, followed closely by Luke Bryan and Richie getting up out of their chairs in appreciation. Warrior got a standing ovation from the three judges and got them all up and clapping along.

“Not many people can take a Marvin Gaye song and turn it into their song,” Richie says. “That was phenomenal. I’m going to ask you to forget all about what’s behind you, you got that? I’m going to say that was one of the strongest vocals I have ever heard on this show. I’m very proud of you.”

Richie, Bryan, and Perry were all amazed by Warrior’s vocals and thought he was going to go far on the show. In addition to that, they all really liked his name.

“That was serious, man, and your name is beautifully awesome, Jason Warrior! I mean, are you kidding me?” Bryan commented.

Perry joked, “Jason Momoa wishes!”

She added, “Jason, I thought that was magnificent.”

He earned a yes from all three judges, meaning he would be moving on to Hollywood week for season 4 of ABC’s reboot of American Idol.

Warrior shared with his Instagram followers that he was getting a little apprehensive about the show airing.

“Getting ready for Auditions this Sunday!” Warrior shared. “The nerves are OFFICIALLY kicking in. #JasonWarrior #AmericanIdol #BeNiceNow #ThisCouldBeIt”

American Idol season 4 premieres on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

