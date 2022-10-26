Two ‘American Idol’ Eliminations ‘Shocked’ Randy Jackson

“American Idol” contestant Adam Lambert recently sat down with fellow “Idol” alumna Jennifer Hudson on her new talk show to promote his “The Witch Hunt” tour. While introducing Lambert, Hudson revealed what Randy Jackson had to say about Lambert.

“Being on ‘American Idol’ was a unique way to be introduced to the world, so I still feel connected to everyone that is on ‘Idol’,” the EGOT winner said, “Randy Jackson said, there were two moments in ‘American Idol’ history that he really felt shocked him: When I was eliminated, and when [Adam Lambert] didn’t win.”

Randy Jackson has previously talked about both contestants on the show, and has told Hudson before that he is more proud of her than any “Idol” winner for using her gift and not giving up when she didn’t win. Jackson was also very excited to see Lambert return the season after he lost as a mentor on the show.

‘American Idol’ Didn’t Air Adam Lambert’s Full Audition

While Randy Jackson and many viewers were surprised to see Adam Lambert get second place to “American Idol” season 8 winner Kris Allen, fans may be more shocked to hear that Lambert almost didn’t make it past the audition.

“They didn’t air my entire audition. I walked in and tried to sing a Michael Jackson song, I tried to sing ‘Rock With You’,” Lambert told Hudson, “and [the judges] were not getting it, and I saw their perplexed faces and I thought ‘Okay, I’m not leaving without getting through.”

Lambert, ever the professional, had a backup song prepared, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, that the judges gravitated to. Simon Cowell referred to the singer as “theatrical” and thought that would take away from his performance and vocals. After the discussion, all four judges (Jackson, Cowell, Paula Abdul, and the new judge that season Kara DioGuardi) gave Lambert the “Yes” he needed to move on to Hollywood.

A clip of the “Rock With You” audition was later shown in “American Idol Extra”.

Lambert credits being able to audition with a Queen song as one of the driving factors behind his current collaboration with the band. Adam Lambert first performed with Queen during the “American Idol” season 8 finals, singing “We Are The Champions” with Allen and backed by the rest of the band.

Since “Idol”, Lambert has gone on multiple tours as the new Queen frontman, paying tribute to the late Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

Hudson also feels like her “Idol” audition song choice was “fate”, as she sang “Share Your Love with Me” by Aretha Franklin, and went on to meet and open for Franklin after being eliminated from “Idol”, as she discussed earlier in the show clip before bringing out Lambert for the interview.

Jennifer Hudson Had Never Been to a Concert Before ‘Idol’

Jennifer Hudson shared some “Idol” memories of her own before bringing guest Adam Lambert out. In addition to opening for Aretha Franklin, Hudson shared a photo of herself with fellow “Idol” competitors Fantasia Barrino and LaToya London, known as “The Three Divas” from their season.

The photo was taken on “American Idols LIVE! Tour 2004”, which featured the top 10 contestants from season 3 of the show.

“And the fun thing for me about this memory is I used to always say, I would never go to a concert, or tour, or performance because I wanted my first concert to be my own,” Hudson said, “and this was my first tour and my first concert.”

