‘The Range On This Man Is Insane’: Jennifer Hudson & Adam Lambert Sing Opera

While most “American Idol” contestants are known to cover current pop hits, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert aren’t afraid to branch out and try other styles, including opera.

Lambert’s recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” allowed the two “Idol” alumni a chance to catch up, and the singers discovered that they had the chance to perform “Nessun dorma”, an aria from Puccini’s opera “Turandot”, in recent years. Hudson performed the song in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana’s 2021 Alta Moda fashion show, and Lambert performed it in Bologna while on tour with Queen.

After discovering the connection, Hudson jumped up and led Lambert over to the piano, asking “Can we do a little bit of it right now?”

See the performance below:

Another ‘Idol’ Alum Joined Jennifer Hudson & Adam Lambert on Piano

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert were joined on the piano for their impromptu aria by another friend that both worked with during their “American Idol” days, Michael Orland. For 16 seasons, Orland served as Pianist, Arranger, Vocal Coach and Associate Musical Director on “American Idol”, and has worked with a myriad of stars.

More recently, Orland has worked with plenty other “Idol” stars as well. He has written music star Pia Toscano and performed with Katharine (McPhee) Foster at University Medical Center’s “Evening of Hope” gala.

“We were on ‘American Idol’, he taught us a lot of the music and the songs we got to sing,” Hudson said, “We share a lot of the same experiences. So since we got Michael here, and Adam, and we both know ‘Nessun dorma’, we gotta give y’all a little bit of it.”

Although Lambert complained that the song’s key was a little too high for his range, fans had no issue with the arrangement and were raving in the comments.

“Incredible watching Adam Lambert fit his vocal wizardry into an aria keyed for a woman. It was just obvious that Michael Orland knew he could do it. And they sounded amazing together,” one fan wrote.

Hudson appreciated Lambert joining her in a higher key as well, telling the audience, “The range on this man is insane. You know when you do opera songs and you have two ranges – a male vocalist and a female vocalist – it’s almost impossible to sing the song in the same key. But the way you got up there, only you could do something like that.”

Adam Lambert Doesn’t Return Michael Orland’s Texts

Michael Orland stays in touch with many of his former “Idol” colleagues, including judge Paula Abdul. In a 2021 episode of his Instagram Live series “#LiveWithMichael”, Abdul joined Orland to catch up on all things music and “American Idol”, and the conversation quickly turned to Adam Lambert.

“The rest of the judges thought he was too theatrical,” Abdul said of Lambert, “and I said he’s exactly what’s needed in the industry right now.”

“All the Adam Lambert fans go ‘When is Adam coming on?'” Orland said about his Instagram Live series, “As soon as he returns my texts.”

While Lambert wasn’t quick enough to text Orland back about his Instagram Live show (the Paula Abdul episode is the final “#LiveWithMichael” to date), many fans are grateful that the two were able to reunite on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for the “Nessun dorma” performance.

