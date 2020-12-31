Jennifer Lopez Previously Discussed Her Age & Her Views on Getting Older

Jennifer Lopez‘s age is often a popular internet search because many people simply cannot believe that she’s 51. Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday back in July. The mother of two is still considered a triple threat, with a successful career in three genres of entertainment; music, movies, and dance.

Lopez has eight studio albums under her belt. She also has more than 45 acting credits to her name, and she has laid down some serious choreography since the beginning of her career. She’s also been a judge on two television shows; American Idol and World of Dance.

Lopez is one of the most lucrative entertainers in the industry and is said to be worth a whopping $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Lopez Previously Said ‘You Don’t Get to Write Women off’ When it Comes to age

It's My Party Tour Diary | Around The World!

Turning 50 is a huge milestone for many people, but the age was truly just a number for Lopez, who didn’t mind hitting the half-a-century mark. In a video blog created whilst she was on tour, Lopez opened up about her big birthday.

“Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50. That was something — they were like ‘Why are we highlighting this, again?’ But for me, it was important. It was important as a woman to do that — to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don’t get to write people off,” she said. You can watch the vlog above.

Lopez went on to say that she wanted to share her 50th birthday with the world, so her tour in 2019 was like a party. She opened up about the effect her decision had on her fans.

“You’re getting better and better as you go, so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving. Until we started the show, it just seemed like a fun idea to me to have a party all summer … that it would be so much fun to celebrate my fiftieth birthday in this way,” she said. “I didn’t realize that in just being myself and being unafraid to say that to the world: I’m a woman, I’m 50 years old and I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere, was gonna mean so much to so many people,” she added.

Lopez Is Still Working & Has Several Upcoming Projects Due in 2021

J.Lo doesn’t appear to be slowing down any, either, even if she is approaching retirement age. She will be adding some credits to the producer column of her resume, with Marry Me, which is due out in 2021. Lopez also stars in the film, which is about two music superstars slated to get married when unfaithfulness changes everything.

Lopez will also star in The Godmother, which will also gain her an executive producer credit, and Shotgun Wedding, co-starring Ryan Reynolds, which she will also produce.

As far as music goes, Lopez recently released the single “In the Morning,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. She will be performing the song on New Year’s Eve. No word on whether or not fans will get a ninth album from Lopez in 2021.

The superstar is also expected to return as a judge on World of Dance, if NBC decides to renew the show for a fifth season.

As far as her personal life goes, Lopez became engaged to Alex Rodriguez back in March 2019. The couple decided to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19, but, according to Glamour Magazine, a wedding will likely still happen at some point.

Lopez will turn 52 on July 24, 2021.

