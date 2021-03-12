Why Did J-Lo & A-Rod Call off Engagement?: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits. According to Page Six and TMZ, the pair have broken up, and will no longer be getting married.

A source told Page Six that the couple “decided to part ways after the former Yankee was linked to the reality star”– Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.

When rumors of infidelity about Rodriguez and LeCroy began swirling earlier this year, the Southern Charm star shared that while she had been FaceTiming with Rodriguez, they had not met in person. Speaking to Page Six in February, LeCroy said, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

On Friday, March 12, a source (it’s unclear if it was the same source or not) told the outlet, “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason [Rodriguez and Lopez] finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was recently embarrassed by it.”

Rodriguez posted an Instagram photo on Friday morning in which he appears to be relaxing on a yacht. The athlete wrote, “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?”

TMZ states that the breakup took place on Friday, March 12.

Rodriguez Proposed in 2019

Rodriguez popped the question in 2019– two years after he and Lopez got together. According to Elle, Rodriguez and Lopez first met at a Yankees game– at the time, Lopez was still married to her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Over the past year, they had to call off their wedding twice due to COVID.

The initial wedding date was set for June 2020 in Italy; given the state of Italy at the time, however, the plans changed.

Rumors of Infidelity

Rodriguez maintains that he never met LeCroy.

However, just two days ago, US Weekly reported Shep Rose, a fellow Southern Charm cast member, as saying, “I know there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on. It’s crazy, and, you know, mixed emotions around it… our show started as fairly normal, humble people… your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

Rumors that Rodriguez cheated with Madison on Lopez spread in February 2021. In the words of Style Caster, “After the rumors, Madison denied that her relationship with Rodriguez was romantic. Sources close to A-Rod also claimed at the time that he and Madison had exchanged a few friendly DMs and FaceTimes but never met in person.”

Following the onset of rumors, a source told ET, “Jennifer isn’t bothered and doesn’t care about the Alex and Madison rumors,” the source said. “She thinks it’s outside noise and trusts Alex. She’s so in love with him.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video