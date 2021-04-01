Update: Are Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Still Together?

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez posted their first picture together on Instagram since rumors of their alleged split, proving that the couple is still going strong.

But the message clearly hasn’t reached all their fans, though; a number of comments on the Instagram post read things like, “Did you not break up???” and “I thought they broke up?”

Why does everyone think that? What’s the update? Are they together, or aren’t they?

Read on for details.

Rumors That They Split Surfaced 3 Weeks Ago

Three weeks ago, Page Six reported that the celebrity duo had broken up and called off their engagement.

At the time, Page Six wrote that ARod was enjoying his time relaxing on a yacht, and Lopez was on location in the Caribbean filming a movie. A source shared with the outlet, “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.”

News of the inaccurate break-up also came on the heels of a claim that ARod had been FaceTiming with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

As highlighted in a previous Heavy article, per Page Six, the two “decided to part ways after the former Yankee was linked to [Madison LeCroy].” They emphasized, “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason [Rodriguez and Lopez] finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was recently embarrassed by it.”

Reunited

Soon after news of the split took over social media, JLo and ARod released a joint statement to TMZ that read, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.” They also made it clear that there was “no third party involved.”

Us Weekly later pointed out that not long after their statement was released, Lopez took to TikTok with a video showcasing headlines about their alleged breakup and then a clip of herself saying, “You’re dumb.”

The photo on Rodriguez’s Instagram marks the first photo the two have taken together since squashing rumors of a breakup.

On the post, the former MLB player wrote, “Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we’ve joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They’ve revolutionized the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious, and nutritious gummies.”

On March 17, The Daily Mail posted photos of the two kissings in the Dominican Republican, further confirming they are together.

US Weekly wrote, “The singer, 51, and the retired baseball player, 45, were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, March 17. She lounged outside in a white robe and appeared excited as he came to join her in a white polo, gray pants, white sneakers, a navy bucket hat and a face mask. Rodriguez, at one point, bent down on one knee to lock lips with Lopez.”

So far, the pair has been together for four years. They became engaged in 2019 with a 15-carat emerald cut diamond ring, but have had to push their wedding back twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

