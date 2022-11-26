Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album ‘This Is Me… Now’

Former “American Idol” judge and global pop star Jennifer Lopez is releasing her first album in nine years! The singer and actress announced her new album and tracklist in a new Instagram post this week.

“This Is Me … Now”, Lopez captioned the video, which shows the singer on the cover of her 2002 album, “This Is Me… Then”, transforming into her current self on the cover of her new album. The “This Is Me… Now” album cover shows Lopez in a black leather jacket and matching skirt, with a white corset crop top on, and her hair blowing in the wind.

See Lopez’s new album cover and read the full tracklist below.

‘This is Me … Now’ Full Tracklist

Here is the full tracklist for Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming album, “This Is Me… Now”, as the singer confirmed in her Instagram caption.

1. This Is Me … Now

2. To Be Yours

3. Mad in Love

4. Can’t Get Enough

5. Rebound

6. not. going. anywhere.

7. Dear Ben pt. ll

8. Hummingbird

9. Hearts and Flowers

10. Broken Like Me

11. This Time Around

12. Midnight Trip to Vegas

13. Greatest Love Story Never Told

Fans can’t wait to hear the new album, although no official release date has been provided yet, but it is expected to arrive in 2023. Many have taken note at a few of the titles, like “Dear Ben pt. II”, which many are expecting to be a follow-up to “Dear Ben” off of Lopez’s 2002 album “This Is Me… Then”. The 2002 album was largely inspired by her relationship with the actor, and she even dedicated it to him.

Despite the two postponing their planned 2003 wedding four days before the ceremony and ending their relationship in 2004, the two reunited in 2021 and were married this year, eloping in Vegas. Lopez married and divorced singer Marc Anthony in this interim, while Affleck did the same with actress Jennifer Garner.

Lopez opened up to Extra in 2016 about her split from Affleck, saying “I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there.” Luckily for Lopez, the “different time” she spoke of arrived, and the two are happily married, only 19 years after their original wedding’s postponement.

‘This Is Me… Now’ Is JLo’s First Album in 9 Years

The name of the new album is of course a play on the name of her now 20-year-old “This Is Me… Then”, and it is her first major studio album since her 2014 record “A.K.A.”

In the seven years between albums, Lopez’s career hasn’t slowed down one bit. The actress has starred in over 10 movies, including the thriller “The Boy Next Door”, the strip club crime drama “Hustlers”, and the romantic comedy “Marry Me”, about a singer who decides to marry a random fan on a whim after being left at the alter by her fiancé. Lopez also released a soundtrack for the latter film with her co-star, Maluma.

Lopez has also co-headlined the Superbowl Halftime Show with fellow Latina pop star Shakira, and released a documentary, “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime”, about the experience.

