A-Lister Upset Someone ‘Took Advantage’ of ‘Private Moment’

Jennifer Lopez has called out a guest at her wedding to Ben Affleck who recorded and then sold footage from the private ceremony. Lopez posted an Instagram comment on a fan page asking that the video be taken down, saying it was leaked without the couple knowing.

The Instagram fan page, jlow0rld, posted the video on August 27, but took it down after hearing from the singer, actor and former “American Idol” judge. Lopez wrote in a comment on the page, which has nearly 37,000 followers, “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private momennt.” The fan page posted a screenshot of the comment and wrote, “out of respect for Bennifer and their private moments, I deleted the previous post 💗 We love you Jennifer and we hope you will quickly find the guy who sold this material to TMZ. I’m posting Jennifer’s comment under a deleted post 💗 please share it!”

TMZ posted the “first video” from the August 20 wedding celebration at Affleck’s home in Georgia on August 26. The video shows Lopez singing to Affleck as he sits in a chair on the dance floor at the wedding ceremony. Lopez, in her wedding dress, is flanked by backup dancers in black.

Lopez Says the Video Was ‘Stolen Without Our Consent & Sold for Money’

In her Instagram comment, Lopez added, “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. … This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

NDAs, or non-disclosure agreements, meaning that guests could be in legal jeopardy if they post photos, videos or details about the wedding, especially for profit. It was not immediately clear if Lopez and Affleck have zeroed in on a culprit. According to People, more than 100 guests attended the wedding at Affleck’s Hampton Island Preserve property in Georgia. The couple were legally married in July in Las Vegas.

A source told People, “Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around. They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then. … It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”

Lopez Says She Will Share More From the Wedding With Fans ‘When I Am Ready To’

Lopez told her fans they could be seeing official photos and videos from the ceremony in the future. She wrote in the Instagram comment, “That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to.”

OnTheJLO is a website Lopez set up where fans can receive “access to news, special experiences, exclusive content and more,” according to the site. Fans had been questioning whether Lopez and Affleck were behind the leak.

jlow0rld wrote in the original caption on the post with the video, “I’m confused … on the one hand it’s a pity that this movie came out, after all it’s their private celebration … on the other hand I just got the photos in good quality and people say it’s marketing … what do you think?”

Stevie Mackey, Lopez’s friend, responded with a comment to the fan site on Instagram after the video was taken down, “Thank you so much for respectfully taking it down🙏🏽❤️ I promise you will get the chance to experience it again whenever Jen decides to share!🎤”