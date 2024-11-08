Jennifer Lopez Debuts ‘Eye-Catching’ New Fashion Trend, Photos Show

Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a London, England, photo call wearing an “eye-catching” pair of “backless boots,” according to photos published by Getty Images and Page Six.

According to Page Six, Lopez donned the boots as part of a “Dior ensemble” she wore for the photo call for her movie “Unstoppable.”

The former “American Idol” judge has been appearing at various photo calls and a Toronto premiere for the new movie, which features her as the mother of a real-life wrestler who persevered in the sport despite missing a leg.

The boots retail on the Dior website for $2,490.

Jennifer Lopez Paired the Backless Boots With a $4,700 Double-Breasted Coat.

The jacket that Lopez wore to the event sells on the Dior website for $4,700. “Unveiled at the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show, the double-breasted coat is a contemporary and elegant design. Crafted in ecru virgin wool and silk gabardine, it features a fitted silhouette with flap pockets and a martingale belt. The coat will elevate any outfit with a touch of refinement,” the website description reads.

The model wearing the coat on the Dior website is also wearing the backless boots.

Those boots are also for sale on the website. They’re called the “D-Idole Heeled Boot.”

The website caption for the boots reads:

Unveiled at the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show, the new D-Idole heeled boot celebrates the House’s couture spirit. The black patent calfskin upper is elevated by an open-back design showcasing adjustable straps with Christian Dior signature gold-finish metal buckles. The 6-cm (2.5) gold-finish spherical heel, inspired by the House’s haute couture fashion show, is adorned with the Christian Dior Paris signature to complete the exceptional creation.

According to Page Six, Lopez co-produced the movie with her estranged husband Ben Affleck, who has not made an appearance at the film’s photo calls or premiere with her. She filed for divorce from the actor after two years of marriage on August 20, according to TMZ. Lopez, 55, has been married four times; she filed for divorce without a prenuptial agreement or a lawyer, TMZ reported. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Lopez made it clear that she went through a lot of turmoil and pain this summer, but she indicated that she was trying to embrace learning how to be on her own without a relationship.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Posting a Lot of Photos on Instagram in Different Outfits

Lopez has been posting a series of photos showcasing different fashion looks while she is in London. On November 7, she mimicked a famous movie poster in a leopard-patterned outfit, according to photos on her Instagram page.

That same day, she posted a photo showing her wearing a revealing black dress to the page.

In another photo, she wore a white dress while in the back of a car and wrote, “Unstoppable screening London 🇬🇧 On my way to uuuuuu 🤍”