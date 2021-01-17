Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Instagram User

Jennifer Lopez is clapping back at an Instagram user who claims she’s had “tons” of botox.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old uploaded a video to Instagram of her trying out a face mask from her skincare brand, JLo Beauty. In the video, she tells her fans, “Okay I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. I feel like it took 10 years off my face.”

Not everyone, however, was quick to compliment the beauty product. In fact, one Instagram user commented that JLo’s had “tons” of botox.

The user wrote, “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

Lopez, however, responded with positivity. She wrote, “LOL thats just my face!!! …For th 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’. Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!! Sending you love.”

That particular Instagram user wasn’t the only one to make a comment related to botox. Per Buzzfeed, one user wrote, “Wow!! Do you have to use Botox & fillers before or after the mask. Asking for a friend.”

Another commented, “Yes but have you also had botox. Please be honest.”

And a third wrote, “Your forehead is behind your ears… that’s a facelift… not a cream… do not lie to those who love you … rather tell them what you are really going through in aging… honesties the best policy.”

JLo’s Skincare Brand

JLo Beauty has been promoted through social media, with Lopez announcing the brand's launch on 1/1/21.

And what do we know about the skincare brand, to start with?

JLo Beauty has been in the works for decades. Lopez recently told People, “I think I’ve been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often… It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking.”

She added, “The past three years, we’ve been working on the products, but we finally got them right… I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn’t want to put my name on anything that didn’t work or wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be.”

Lopez’s collection includes a gel-cream cleanser, multitasking serum, multitasking mask, nonstop wonder cream, SPF moisturizer, eye cream, complexion booster, and skin-nutritious dietary supplement.

The “hero ingredient”, Lopez stated, is olive oil. “It’s nature’s secret ingredient which we don’t use enough of,” she told People. She added that growing up, her mother and aunt would rub it on their skin, body, face, and hair to get it to glow and stay hydrated.

