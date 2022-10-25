Jennifer Lopez’s Children’s Book Lands On Best Seller List

“American Idol” judge and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez is already a New York Times Best-Selling author, however, the daughter of Puerto Rican immigrants has repeated this achievement.

Lopez’s new children’s book “Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure”, which the singer co-authored with Jimmy Fallon, landed at number three on the New York Times Best Seller list. Andrea Campos illustrated the book, which was released on October 11, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez Shot Down Jimmy Fallon’s First Two Requests to Collaborate

Jimmy Announces His Children's Book with Jennifer Lopez, Con Pollo | The Tonight Show

“Con Pollo”, which is described as “an introduction to basic Spanish vocabulary”, is dedicated to Jimmy Fallon’s high school Spanish teachers, Mrs. Schrimer, Mrs. Houlihan, and Mrs. Wereszynski, as he revealed when he announced the book on his show.

“Your names will now be in schools and libraries forever,” the host said in a shout-out to his former teachers, some of whom are no longer with us, he noted.

In the same “The Tonight Show” clip, Fallon also revealed that “Con Pollo” was not his first idea for a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, although it is the first that Lopez accepted.

“Jennifer Lopez wanted to do something together,” Fallon told the audience, “And so I said to Jennifer, I go, ‘Let’s do a song’, and she said ‘No’ immediately.” Fallon says he also pitched them doing a romantic comedy film together, with the “Marry Me” actor also declining before the two landed on the idea to co-author a children’s book.

Jennifer Lopez also marked the book’s release date with an Instagram post, writing, “I’m so proud of this fun little bilingual playtime adventure and I can’t wait for you to meet Pollo. Everything is always better #ConPollo, especially when starting kids off early to learn Spanish in a fun way!”

Andrea Campos Wanted to Be a Photographer Before Illustrating ‘Con Pollo’

Andrea Campos' Big Career Pivot Led to Illustrating Jimmy and J.Lo's Book Con Pollo | Tonight Show

After his initial announcement, Jimmy Fallon had multiple guests on his show to discuss and promote “Con Pollo”.

The book’s illustrator Andrea Campos came on and talked about her career with Fallon, and how she came to draw the images for his and J.Lo’s new book. Campos described quitting her marketing job in January 2020 to pursue her creative passions, though at the time these ambitions led her to being a freelance photographer right before the pandemic began.

“Effectively, because of [the pandemic], I became unemployed overnight. I was really stressed and overwhelmed, and I think we all kind of coped in different ways in those early pandemic days,” Campos told the host, “I just drew. I drew and I drew and I drew.”

What began as a source of comfort for Campos amidst the unknown evolved into her new passion. The illustrator was able to start sharing her work on Instagram and developed a following that over the last two years allowed her to grow and work to eventually landing the opportunity with Fallon and Lopez.

Fallon revealed with Campos that they are also making “Con Pollo” stuffed animals based on Campos’s character design.

In addition to Campos, Fallon also chatted about the book with Rosita from “Sesame Street”. Rosita, who is “Sesame Street”‘s first bilingual regular character, made Fallon skip through to the end of the book, wanting to know how it ends.

Rosita from Sesame Street Wants to Know how Jimmy's Book, Con Pollo, Ends | The Tonight Show

