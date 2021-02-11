Former Idol Judge Reveals They’ve Been in Therapy

In a recent interview with Allure, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship and what life has been like in quarantine.

She explained that while the experience of being stuck inside was shocking at first, she did her best to take advantage of the time with her family. “I started trying to do things together. We would play baseball outside or paint together… We never get to do stuff like that. I was trying to take advantage of the time.”

She even added that she and her fiance, formers Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, have been in therapy. “I miss being creative and running on 150,” Lopez told Allure. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Here’s what you need to know:

When Will the Couple Tie the Knot?

The question everyone wants to know is: when will Rodriguez and Lopez finally get married? According to Glamour, the couple was supposed to marry in 2020.

However, while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her TV show, Lopez explained, “… we’ll see what happens now…. I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she continued. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

When Rodriguez spoke to Jimmy Fallon later on, he told him, “We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid, everything’s on just a pause. Obviously, this is an unprecedented time, and for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

According to Page Six, the couple has had to postpone their wedding twice because of the pandemic.

The Couple Considered Not Getting Married

Are Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Taking Notes from Kurt and Goldie?"Deep and Shallow" host Andy Cohen speaks with Jennifer Lopez about rescheduling her wedding to Alex Rodriguez twice, and whether or not getting married is something that's still important to them. 2020-12-21T20:10:19Z

Speaking to USA Today earlier during quarantine, Lopez shared that she and Rodriguez considered not getting married at all.

Talking to Andy Cohen, Lopez said, “We’ve talked about (not getting married) for sure. With like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?”

She added, “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

Lopez has been married three times in the past– first to waiter Ojani Noa, then to dancer Cris Judd, and lastly to singer Marc Anthony. Together, Lopez and Anthony have twelve-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has two daughters with his ex, Cynthia Scurtis.

