Jennifer Lopez ‘Begged’ Ben Affleck Not to Divorce Her: Report

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want a divorce even though her husband Ben Affleck is headed that way and is determined to end their marriage, a new report in OK! Magazine says.

The June 16 article quoted an anonymous source as saying that Lopez, the actress, singer, and former “American Idol” judge, “is still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around.”

“She’s begged him to give their marriage a second chance,” the source told Ok!. However, the source also told Ok! Magazine that Affleck is determined to divorce, although the celebrity couple has not confirmed this news.

“The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing,” the source told the magazine.

The report comes the same day that Lopez posted a glowing Father’s Day tribute to Affleck on her Instagram story, calling him “our hero,” and including a throwback picture.

Ben Affleck Told Friends He Wants a Life With ‘Serenity & Peace,’ Not a ‘Rollercoaster,’ the Report Says

Meanwhile, the source told Ok! that Affleck has told friends he wants out, referring to the marriage as a “rollercoaster.”

“Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief,” the source told the magazine.

The pair want to divorce in a “civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids,” the magazine reported.

However, there are some conflicting reports about Lopez’s attitude toward a possible divorce. “Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it’s not getting any better, it’s worse,” a source told Daily Mail on June 14.

The source, described as Lopez’s friend, told Daily Mail that Affleck is not easy to be married to.

“Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer. I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn’t smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her,” the source told Daily Mail.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have Spent Time Together in the Middle of Divorce Rumors

There have been some mixed signals from the couple in the middle of all of the divorce talk.

There was the Father’s Day post, in which Lopez also included a tribute to her own dad. However, that same day, Affleck was seen visiting the home of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, according to Page Six.

The day before Father’s Day, Affleck and Lopez spent time at their for-sale marital home and his rental property, and then Garner was seen visiting the rental property, according to Page Six.

The fact the couple put the more than $60 million property up for sale is also seem as a sign that divorce could be “imminent,” according to TMZ. Affleck then moved into a rental home, TMZ reported.

Affleck and Lopez have also been seen attending graduation events for Affleck’s kids, Samuel and Violet. However, TMZ reported that they arrived separately to the ceremony for Samuel. On June 15, they were both seen going to his rental property, as was Garner, Page Six reported, adding that Lopez and Affleck also visited their marital house that day.

At times, the couple has still been spotted wearing their wedding rings, however.