Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce Without a Lawyer: Report

Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez is ending her marriage to Ben Affleck.

According to TMZ, JLo filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20. The outlet confirmed that Lopez filed the paperwork herself and didn’t use a lawyer. Per court documents obtained by TMZ, JLo listed her and Affleck’s date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002. They got engaged and had been planning a wedding before deciding it was best to part ways. They rekindled their romance in 2021, getting engaged for a second time in April 2022. Three months later, they exchanged vows in Las Vegas. They went on to hold a much larger wedding in Georgia about a month later.

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony and shares two kids with him, twins, Max and Emme. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner and the two have three kids together, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce on the 2-Year Wedding Anniversary of Her Georgia Wedding

August 20 is a special day for Lopez and Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with family and friends in a huge wedding ceremony in Georgia on this day in 2022.

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken. I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me,” Lopez wrote on her exclusive newsletter after the wedding (via People magazine).

A year later, JLo paid tribute to Affleck on Instagram.

“One year ago today,” she captioned a photo from their wedding day. “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life,” she continued, quoting her song, “Dear Ben Part II.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spent Most of the Summer Apart

Prior to the confirmation of the split, Lopez and Affleck hadn’t been photographed together in a few months. Rumors of a split seemed to hit a fever pitch on May 16 when TMZ reported that Affleck and Lopez had been living separately.

For much of the summer, JLo was in New York, while Affleck stayed back in Los Angeles.

Affleck was photographed leaving a home that he’d apparently been living in without his wife.

Fans reacted to the report on Reddit.

“I know they’re both crappy at times and he was bouncing around all through the pandemic before they very quickly got married but I was low key rooting for them. The 20 years later, one who got away love story. Damn. They really need to stop involving their kids so much in their relationships,” one person wrote.

“As much as I dislike Jlo as a person, I really thought this would be it for them. She just did a documentary showing them being intimate in their home. If these rumors are true, she needs to go to the doctor and get an allergy test for marriage!!” someone else added.

“If this is true, I am sad for her because she really put it all out there. At the same time, it wouldn’t be a surprise. There is a reason they broke up the first time and it’s more than just media attention. If they were childhood sweethearts that grew apart and then grew as adults and got back together that is one thing,” a third comment read.

