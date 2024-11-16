Jennifer Lopez ‘Fled the Country’ Over Diddy Rumors Are Debunked

Rumors on social media that Jennifer Lopez fled the country or “escaped” due to the indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs are false, according to Snopes.

Lopez, 55, did not “flee” the country. Rather, she was overseas promoting her new movie “Unstoppable” and performing at an Elie Saab anniversary event.

One TikTok video falsely claimed that Lopez had “escaped” along with video showing an airport. A video on YouTube asserting that Lopez had “fled” the country with the FBI supposedly confirming this accrued thousands of views on YouTube but was similarly false.

Lopez did date Diddy years ago, but she has not been accused in connection with his indictment.

Jennifer Lopez Was in London & Saudi Arabia, But It Was for Professional Reasons

Although Lopez did visit London and Saudi Arabia recently, she had professional reasons for being there. She posted a series of photos in London showing her going to promotional events for her new movie “Unstoppable.” The photos were posted on November 7.

She returned to Los Angeles, California by November 9, where she attended the “Wicked” premiere, according to a video she posted to Instagram.

In Saudi Arabia, Lopez joined other stars, including Celine Dion and Halle Berry, for the runway extravaganza tied to the designer’s anniversary. She performed in a plunging silver bodysuit during the show, according to video posted to Instagram.

According to Snopes, the false rumors emerged on social media and also celebrity “gossip” sites that exist on YouTube but were not reported as true in any credible media. “There was no evidence to support the assertion that the FBI confirmed Lopez had fled the country following threats from Diddy,” according to Snopes.

Jennifer Lopez Dated Diddy for 2 Years

Lopez dated Diddy for about two years, but it was years ago. According to People Magazine, Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 through 2001. Diddy was at her side on the red carpet, and Lopez was photographed partying with him, at the time. She has not commented publicly on his 2024 indictment.

However, after they broke up she blamed his infidelity. In 2003, Lopez made comments about her relationship with Diddy (and eventual ex-husband Cris Judd) to Vibe. The article is no longer available on the Vibe site, but it’s excerpted by Entertainment Weekly.

”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez told Vibe magazine, according to EW. ”I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.” In that interview, Lopez addressed rumors that she looked for Diddy in hotel rooms.

”I can’t remember right now, but I won’t say it didn’t happen,” she told Vibe, according to EW. ”I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

In one infamous incident, Lopez and Diddy were arrested after a shooting at a nightclub, Elle reported. Lopez was never charged and Diddy was later acquitted, however.