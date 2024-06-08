Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Makes Big Move Suggesting Marriage Is Over

Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, have listed their home for sale. According to TMZ, the duo has hired Santiago Arana from The Agency to list the Beverly Hills home that they purchased in 2023.

The house, which was scooped up for some $60 million, is listed for around $65 million, a source tells TMZ. The report comes just days after the Daily Mail reported that new pictures of the home popped up on Zillow, suggesting the house was for sale.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022. A couple of months later, they had a larger wedding in Georgia.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. She shares twins Max and Emme with Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and the two co-parent their three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Ben Affleck Moved Out of the Home He Once Shared With Jennifer Lopez

A source told Us Weekly that Affleck moved out of the home that he shared with Lopez “several weeks ago.”

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider said.

Both Affleck and Lopez have been mum on the split rumors. However, Lopez did seem to hint at positive things in her life in a recent “On the JLo” newsletter.

“Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘ATLAS’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much,” she wrote in the exclusive newsletter, according to Page Six. “It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Tour

Lopez and Affleck haven’t made many public appearances together over the past few months. In fact, divorce rumors kicked into high gear when Lopez walked the red carpet for “Atlas” without her husband by her side.

A short while later, Lopez canceled her upcoming multi-city tour.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez announced via her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“Representatives for [tour promoter] Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is canceled, citing … ‘Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,'” the announcement read, per Variety.

Many fans have assumed that Lopez canceled the show due to issues in her personal life. According to the Daily Mail, that does seem to be the case, since ticket sales had been pretty good.

“If [she] had done this early on, then it would have been about ticket sales because they did start slow, but it was not,” a source told the outlet.

