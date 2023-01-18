Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Supposed to Take Part in Iconic VMAs Kiss

One of the most iconic and well-remembered MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) moments happened in 2003 when Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage during her opening performance of “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood”. What many may not know is that “American Idol” judge and global superstar Jennifer Lopez was originally meant to take part in the lip-locking performance.

In an interview with E! News to promote her upcoming movie, “Shotgun Wedding” with co-star Josh Duhamel, the interviewers asked Lopez if the rumors that she was supposed to be in the “infamous” 2003 VMAs performance were true, and she confirmed, saying, “Yes, that was actually true. I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, her, and Britney – to do it at her home.”

See Lopez tell the story below.

Christina Aguilera Replaced Jennifer Lopez in the ‘Infamous’ Performance

Play

Jennifer Lopez Addresses Madonna VMAs KISS Rumor | E! News Is it true that Jennifer Lopez was supposed to be a part of Madonna's infamous VMAs kiss? Alongside "Shotgun Wedding" co-star Josh Duhamel, J.Lo sets the record straight! #JenniferLopez #JoshDuhamel #ShotgunWedding #Madonna #ENews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub About E! News: The E! News team brings you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring exclusive… 2023-01-17T15:11:06Z

Jennifer Lopez went on to explain to E! News why she didn’t end up joining Britney Spears and Madonna on stage at 2003, VMAs, saying, “I just couldn’t get off the film [I was shooting in Canada], and so we couldn’t do it. So they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it. And I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah we talked about it. I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.”

The final performance saw Spears and Aguilera singing a duet of “Like a Virgin”, which Madonna had performed at the first ever VMAs in 1984. Madonna then joined the duo to sing her 2003 single “Hollywood”. The three singers all danced suggestively across the stage together, and then Madonna shared a kiss with Spears and Aguilera in turn. Right after the kiss, Missy Elliott joined the trio on stage to rap a verse and help close out the performance. The four musicians ended the number with a bow center stage.

Play

Britney Spears, Madonna, Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliott live | MTV VMAs 2003 (HD) © 2003 MTV Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of… 2022-04-18T21:04:50Z

Madonna Announces 2023 Tour in North America & Europe

Play

Madonna – The Celebration Tour Announcement Madonna and Live Nation have announced The Celebration Tour, her 12th, but also the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits! Kicking off in Vancouver on July 15th, the tour will visit multiple cities in the Unites States and Canada, as well as United Kingdom and Europe. Tickets on sale Friday,… 2023-01-17T14:00:09Z

Madonna is making headlines this week for more than one reason. Not only did Jennifer Lopez share that she was supposed to be involved in Madonna’s 2003 VMAs performance, but the “Queen of Pop” also announced “The Celebration Tour” (named after her 2009 greatest hits album, “Celebration”), which will bring her across North America and Europe as she celebrates four decades of music with her fans in late 2023.

Madonna announced “The Celebration Tour” in a viral video where she played Truth or Dare with musicians, actors, and comedians including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Megan Stalter, Eric André, and Amy Schumer. Near the end of the video, Schumer dares Madonna “to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf****** hits”. Madonna rises to the challenge, telling Schumer, “The answer is, f*** yeah.”

Bob the Drag Queen (also known as Caldwell Tidicue) will be opening for Madonna on tour at all dates. “The Celebration Tour” begins July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada, and will make its way through Canada and the United States before flying over to Europe, ending on December 1, 2023, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Full tour dates and ticketing information can be found on Madonna’s website.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson & Justin Guarini Reflect on ‘American Idol’ Season 1