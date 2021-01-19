This A-Lister is ‘Nervous’ About Performing at Inauguration

Many stars are coming together to perform at the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. One star, in particular, has expressed that they’re very nervous about performing at the event.

Jennifer Lopez has told her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, that she’s nervous about performing at the inauguration. In an interview on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez talked about Lopez’s upcoming performance at the event.

“It’s been such a crazy year for her,” he said. “I mean, so amazing. So many blessings, but to think in a span of 12 months, she’s done the Super Bowl, New Year’s and now the inaugural, it’s unbelievable.”

Lopez headlined Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, Florida in 2020.

Rodriguez Shared That JLo is ‘Nervous’ About the Inauguration Performance

Rodriguez said that his fiancee is very nervous about performing at the inauguration, but it’s not because of the size of the crowd watching virtually or anything like that.

“What’s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility,” he shared. “And she wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. You know, music and sports does that better than anything. And she has something really cool [planned]. You will be surprised, you’re gonna love it. Really.”

Rodriguez also talked about being in Times Square for New Year’s Eve during the pandemic and celebrating in the nearly empty area.

“Jennifer did have a great slide, I thought that was my job,” he joked.

Lopez Will Headline the Special

Lopez is headlining the inaugural special, and she’ll be joined by a number of other performers during the televised segment.

This year’s inauguration will look different all-around, but there will still be some familiar things about it. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will all be attending in-person.

Tom Hanks will be hosting the primetive TV event called Celebrating America. He’ll be joined by Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and Amanda Gorman.

Here’s who else will be performing at Biden’s inauguration and during the Celebrating America Special:

Ant Clemons

Jon Bon Jovi

Garth Brooks

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga performing the National Anthem

Jennifer Lopez

Bruce Springsteen

John Legend

Demi Lovato

Justin Timberlake

Lin Manuel Miranda

Brooks has joked that he’ll likely be “the only Republican at the ceremony” but has said he’s performing to help people come together as a “statement of unity,” according to ET Online.

Lopez is currently a judge and producer on World of Dance. She was previously a judge on American Idol and a coach on The Voice.

Lopez and Rodriguez are hoping to finally get married in 2021 after trying twice to get married in 2020 and having their plans be derailed by COVID-19.

“Third time’s the charm,” Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon when asked if they’d be tying the knot this year.

