Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids ‘Don’t Want to Talk’ to Her

Jennifer Lopez shared in a May 4, 2023 interview with “The View” about her and Ben Affleck’s parenting dynamic, sharing that he’s an “amazing dad” to his children.

“He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” she said.

During the interview, Lopez recanted her childhood and how her mother was always “the disciplinarian,” which she also tends to take on with her own children. However, the “Marry Me” actress said her twin teenagers are at the stage where they “don’t want to talk” to her.

“It’s all necessary, and intellectually, I understand it, but my heart, my heart hurts,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez on What It’s Like to Be a Mother

The triple threat already has a lot on her plate, but nothing compares to the most crucial title, Mom.

“Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today — the things I learned about working hard, being a good person, and following your dreams. All of those things that I learned when I was little that my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass onto my kids as well,” Lopez says in an April 12, 2023, interview with PEOPLE.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress is open about her upbringing; in her 2022 Netflix documentary “Halftime,” she credits her mother’s “hard work” for her current way of living. She confessed that growing up, her mother used to “beat the s***” out of her and her siblings when they messed up.”

During a May 5, 2023, interview with ET Online, Lopez discusses her type of parenting style in comparison to how she was raised.

“I wouldn’t call myself a helicopter parent,” said Lopez. “I’m a little more laid back. You know, the word would be gypsy-ish. We travel the world, me and my kids. We give them their space. I feel like, ‘I’m here. I love you.'”

Jennifer Lopez is an Assassin in New Movie ‘The Mother’

When she’s not talking about her mothering skills, she plays a hardcore mom in her latest Netflix action movie, “The Mother.” Lopez will play an assassin on the run from “other assailants,” says IMDb. While on the run, she’s forced out of hiding to save her estranged “daughter that she was forced to leave behind.”

During a May 9, 2023, interview with Reuters, Lopez was asked to describe the movies as “emotional and action-packed,” but as for the theme, she had a lot more to say.

“How she would do anything to protect her child. I also think there’s an underlying theme of what it is to be a mother and what the idea of the perfect mom is and how that really doesn’t exist.”

Others in the action film include Lucy Paez as the daughter. “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Joseph Fiennes, “GHOST’s” Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia, and Yvonne Senat Jones.

“The Mother” is set to come out Friday, May 12, on Netflix.