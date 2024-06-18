Jennifer Lopez Is a ‘Love & Sex Addict,’ Top Producer Says

A top Hollywood producer is accusing actress/singer Jennifer Lopez of being a “love and sex addict,” which he believes is leading to marital troubles with husband Ben Affleck.

Producer Jon Peters’ comments come in TMZ’s new documentary on Hulu, “JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs,” according to a video clip of the show that was posted on TMZ’s website.

According to his IMDb profile, Peters produced such well-known movies as “A Star Is Born” and “Batman Returns.”

The documentary features mental health experts like Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Phil McGraw, and psychotherapist Jenn Mann discussing Lopez’s marriage to Affleck, according to TMZ.

“She’s a love and sex addict. Look at the men she’s with. She can’t be alone,” Peters said of the actress and former “American Idol” judge, according to a video posted on the TMZ website. “She needs a man in her life. She’s never spent any real time developing herself . . . and she’s talented.” The clip then cuts to Dr. Drew Pinsky talking about “love addiction.”

However, Lopez and Affleck have not publicly confirmed any split or that they plan to divorce.

Dr. Drew Pinsky Says on the Show That Thousands of People ‘Identify as Love Addicted’

In the clip, Dr. Drew Pinsky appears after Peters makes his comments on love addiction.

“There actually are thousands of people engaged in 12-step programs who identify as love addicted,” Pinsky said. “The features of that include not great boundaries – they tend to get sucked into relationships really easily – and what we would call falling hard for people. And once they get in, they can’t get themselves out.”

TMZ reported that Peters believes Lopez is a love addict because she has “needed a man in her life constantly.” Lopez has been married four times, to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, singer Marc Anthony (with whom she has two children), and now Affleck. Affleck is divorced from actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids. She was also engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

For his part, Peters has been married multiple times, including a two-week marriage to former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson, according to US Weekly. He also dated Barbra Streisand and married Lesley Ann Warren. IMDb reports that he has been married five times.

The documentary is episode eight of “TMZ Investigates.”

Despite the accusations, other reports have indicated that Affleck’s behavior, not Lopez’s, has imperiled the relationship. A friend of Lopez’s told Daily Mail, “If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her.”

“Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer. I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn’t smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her,” the friend told Daily Mail.

TMZ’s Documentary Claims That Experts Believe People Need Alone Time After Relationships End

According to TMZ, Lopez’s history “shows she falls fast and hard in every relationship she’s had,” TMZ reported, adding that the experts agreed that it’s important to be alone for a while after one relationship ends, which Lopez has not done.

A trailer for the documentary on the TMZ website proclaims, “How a glitzy marriage fell apart in two years” and contains the clip accusing Lopez of being a “love and sex addict.”

Although the couple are selling their marital home, according to TMZ, they have both attended family graduations for Affleck’s kids.

Affleck has been spotted wearing his wedding ring, Page Six reported. Lopez – and Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner – visited his rental property on June 15, according to Page Six. On Father’s Day, Affleck visited Garner’s home, and Lopez dubbed her husband “our hero” in a Father’s Day tribute to him.

The Addiction Center has a page devoted to love addiction.

“Love addiction creates fixations and compulsions in love interests and can play itself out in unhealthy behaviors toward loved ones. Love addicts can people please, putting the needs of others before their own. It can also result in divorce, affairs, poor job performance, relationship conflict, poor concentration of everyday tasks, enmeshment, clinginess, and emotional distress including anxiety and depression,” it reads.

“People who struggle with love addiction may idolize their love interest and pursue relationships for the sake of the honeymoon phase or become very clingy and overly dependent on their partner,” it continues, noting that the concept is controversial.