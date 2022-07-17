BREAKING: Former ‘Idol’ Judge Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Elopes in Vegas

Surprise! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding, according to TMZ. On July 17, the outlet reported that the couple obtained a marriage in Clark County, Nev. on July 16, using their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

An anonymous source confirmed the news of their nuptuals to TMZ, but the former “American Idol” judge and her Oscar-winning beau have not yet confirmed it themselves.

Lopez and Affleck Got Engaged in April — For a Second Time

Lopez and Affleck confirmed they were engaged in April 2022, after calling off their first engagement back in 2004. The pair — nicknamed “Bennifer” by the media — had a highly-publicized relationship after connecting on the set of “Gigli” in 2002.

The power couple rekindled their romance in April 2021, according to The Insider, after Lopez ended her engagement to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. Weeks later, Lopez and Affleck spent time together in Montana and Miami, Fla.

Lopez has not been shy about sharing her giant engagement ring, which is green — her favorite color. Her manicurist Tom Bachik has featured it in multiple photographs of her nails on Instagram.

Lopez Recently Posted Emotional Tribute to Ben Affleck

On June 20, Lopez posted a tribute to Affleck on Instagram, with a compilation of photos and videos of the actor, accompanied by a recording of herself talking, which she titled “Dear Ben.” In the voiceover, she said, “This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

Then in her On The J.Lo newsletter, Lopez expanded on her tribute to Affleck. “I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now,” she wrote, “and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father. And not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Multiple outlets have reported that the couple has been house hunting in Beverly Hills, Calif., and likely purchased an estate in June, according to TMZ.