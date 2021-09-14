JLo & Ben Affleck Turn Heads at the 2021 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially back together and they didn’t shy away from public displays of affection at the 2021 Met Gala.

Dressed like a glamorous cowgirl in Ralph Lauren, Lopez planted a masked kiss on Affleck. Both Lopez and Affleck were wearing masks, per the Met Gala mask mandate. JLo’s mask matched her gorgeous plunging neckline dress. Affleck opted for the standard tuxedo look.

People reports that a Hollywood insider says Lopez and Affleck are taking their rekindled romance seriously. “Ben wants to protect what they have,” the insider said.

JLo’s Jaw-Dropping VMAs Look

At the MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, the “Jenny From the Block Singer” rocked a peek-a-boo lace-up skirt and crop top for the occasion. “Let’s go, VMAs,” she captioned an Instagram video of her strutting in the ensemble.

Lopez presented the award for Song of the Year to Olivia Rodrigo for “Driver’s License.” While onstage, Lopez said, “Happy 40th birthday, MTV! Tonight is your party and I’ve got to tell you, tonight it feels so good to be here in my hometown for the VMAs.”

Although Lopez attended the VMAs solo, only two nights earlier she was on Affleck’s arm at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his film “The Last Duel.” Page Six reports that Affleck prevented an aggressive fan from getting too close to Lopez at the airport as the pair left Italy.

The Timeline of ‘Bennifer’s’ Reunion

Lopez and Affleck were an iconic Hollywood couple in the early 2000s, but the pair ended their engagement in 2004. Lopez went on to marry musician Marc Anthony and Affleck married fellow actor Jennifer Garner.

Some babies, divorces, and a broken engagement later, Bennifer was spotted hanging out again in April 20201. In April, Page Six reported that Affleck had been photographed visiting Lopez’s home on multiple occasions.

By May, they were taking trips to Montana together. With Affleck residing in Los Angeles and Lopez in Miami, the pair reportedly put in the effort to make it work. “It’s a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work,” a source told People in May 2021.

In July, the pair spent a day together at Universal Studios with their children. Lopez had her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her while Affleck brought his 9-year-old son Samuel.

Other Met Gala 2021 Highlights

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood were in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala, wearing clothing inspired by the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Here are some of the standout looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Fresh from making her debut as a solo artist at the VMAs on September 12, Chlöe of Chloe x Halle channeled Grace Kelley in a white Rodarte gown with a high slit and a long, elegant train.

Her sister Halle’s sparkly pink bodysuit was inspired by the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina Turner.

Frank Ocean

Singer-songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean brought an interesting accessory to the Met Gala: a green robotic baby. The baby matched his neon green hair.

Kim Petras

This one’s for the (horse) girls. Musician Kim Petras’s Met Gala look is one we won’t soon forget. The German singer rocked a giant horse head on her chest and hair extensions that looked like a horsetail.

Lupita Nyong’o

With blue eye makeup that matched a denim gown, the “Black Panther” actor looked truly stunning.

