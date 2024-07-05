Jennifer Lopez Posts Unexpected Photos as Divorce Rumors Rage On

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck spent the Fourth of July holiday on separate coasts. The former “American Idol” judge was in the Hamptons while Affleck spent time in Los Angeles, per People magazine.

While some fans may look at the bi-coastal holiday plans as a surefire sign that the two are headed for splitsville, JLo shared some pictures on Instagram that imply the exact opposite.

“Happy Fourth,” she captioned a post that included a few photos of her enjoying the long weekend. In the snaps, Lopez was sporting her wedding ring.

Lopez and Affleck first started dating more than 20 years ago. They broke up in the early 2000s and went on to marry other people. They reconnected in April 2021 and ended up getting married a little more than a year later. However, divorce rumors have been circulating for several weeks.

Jennifer Lopez Limited the Comments on Her Instagram

Lopez’s ring was very noticeable in the photos that she posted. However, she chose to limit the comments on her Instagram post, and there weren’t many about her relationship — or her ring — at all.

Instead, most fans pointed out how happy JLo looked. The “This Is Me…Now” singer wore a striped, button down top and a pair of khaki-colored slacks. She paired the look with a hat and a pair of neutral flip flops.

“OMG JEN. You are Looking happy and Fabulous. Hope you are having a great 4th of July weekend I Love you,” one person wrote.

“So happy to see you with the biggest smile! I love you immensely,” someone else said.

“Aww te amo!! So happy to see you, have fun, I hope you have an amazing day,” a third comment read.

“Always like this, with your wonderful light and your contagious smile. Happy 4th of July my love. Love U baby,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Ben Affleck Was All Smiles Hanging in Los Angeles

Despite ongoing rumors that his marriage is over, Affleck looked happy as he hung out in Los Angeles with his kids on July 4.

Affleck was dressed in casual attire as he sat at some sort of outdoor eatery. A couple of photos from his outing were shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The night before, Affleck was out with his three kids, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. In photos supplied by the Daily Mail, Affleck looked relaxed. As he walked down the sidewalk, he had his arm around his daughter, Violet — and he was wearing his wedding ring.

Days prior to these photos, Page Six reported that Affleck and Lopez split up in March. A source told the outlet that, despite the end of the couple’s marriage, the “Argo” actor is “very protective of Jennifer.”

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have been forthcoming about information about the status of their relationship. The two have spent quite a bit of time apart, however — including the July 4 holiday — which has only fueled the split rumors. The new pictures of them still wearing their wedding rings does seem suspect, given what’s being reported.

