Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Photos Wearing ‘Plunging’ Bodysuit Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez stunned in photos wearing a “plunging” bodysuit during a runway presentation at Elie Saab’s anniversary show in Saudi Arabia.

According to InStyle, the “spectacular runway presentation” took place in Saudi Arabia and was called “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab.” InStyle reported that the “plunging bodysuit” worn by Lopez “stole the show.”

Many well-known performers were present, including Celine Dion, who gave a performance, and Halle Berry, who turned up in her famous Elie Saab gown from the 2002 Academy Awards, according to InStyle. However, Lopez “opened the show in a show-stopping, spotlight-stealing, fringed, and flashy bodysuit,” InStyle reported, adding that it contained “a deep-V plunge.”

Lopez, 55, has been posing for glamour photos at multiple events since becoming estranged from her husband, Ben Affleck. She filed for divorce from the actor on August 20, dating their separation to April.

Jennifer Lopez Was Performing for the 1st Time on Stage Since She Filed for Divorce, Reports Say

Elie Saab World shared a video of Lopez’s performance on its Instagram page. Videos of Lopez in the bodysuit went viral on social media.

“When Dreams Come True | The queen of the stage, @jlo , steals the spotlight performing at Riyadh Season for “The 1001 Seasons of ELIE SAAB,” the caption says.

According to People Magazine, it was Lopez’s first stage performance since she filed for divorce. People called it an “epic” comeback by Lopez.

She sang “I Will Survive” as part of the performance that lasted eight minutes, according to People, which reported that the show was in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Elie Saab runway events. According to People, Lopez later changed into a teal gown and was photographed with Berry and Dion. Photos of Lopez in that look also circulated widely on X.

Fan Reaction Was Mixed to Jennifer Lopez’s Performance, Although Many Praised Her

Many fans were positive in the Elie Saab comment thread. “JLo is known for always wearing Elie Saab designs, and personally, I couldn’t imagine a show dedicated to Elie Saab without her performing in it.❤️❤️” wrote one person.

“The best entertainer of our century 🔥” wrote another. “Saudi is happy to have you icon ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 what an amazing performance you queeeeeeen,” a fan opined.

However, not everyone was a fan. “Why always everywhere JLo ???? Isn’t there other singers ??!!!” another person wrote on the Instagram comment thread. “My 2 best singers joined with my favorite fashion designer 😍” another fan wrote.

Lopez has been traveling the world. She was recently photographed in London, England, during photo calls for her new movie “Unstoppable.”

“It was beyond anyone’s wildest dreams to think that the enchanting city of Riyadh would be the backdrop for a dazzling fashion show by the renowned designer Elie Saab, with global icons like Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, and Halle Berry in attendance,” a person wrote on X. “This spectacular event is a testament to the Kingdom’s blossoming culture, progress, and revitalization, all made possible by the forward thinking leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, and we are truly fortunate to be witnessing such an extraordinary moment in history.”