Jennifer Lopez’s Pal Posts Cryptic Message as Divorce Chatter Continues

Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez spent some time with her friend Stevie Mackey over the Fourth of July holiday.

Lopez, who was in the Hamptons to celebrate America’s birthday, shared a pic of herself sitting in the front seat of a car with Mackey riding in the back. The photo was shared on Lopez’s Instagram Stories on July 4; Mackey is a well-known vocal coach.

In addition to hanging out with Mackey, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer also spent some downtime on Long Island with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme. The two posed for a photo together and the snap was also uploaded to Lopez’s Instagram Stories, per E! News.

For his part, Mackey uploaded a bit of a cryptic quote to his Instagram Story on July 6.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving,” the quote read. He posted it after sharing a picture of himself and Lopez riding bikes.

All eyes have been on Lopez as her marriage to Ben Affleck remains in question. There have been plenty of reports that the two are on the outs and that it’s only a matter of time before they announce their decision to divorce.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Wore Their Wedding Rings Despite Being Apart on July 4

According to People magazine, Lopez and Affleck were apart for the July 4th holiday. While the “This Is Me…Now” singer was all smiles in the Hamptons, Affleck was spending time with his kids in Los Angeles.

On July 4, Lopez took to Instagram to share some new pics of herself. Dressed casually in a short-sleeved, button-down top and a pair of khaki-colored pants, Lopez was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that she appeared to be wearing her wedding ring in all of the snaps.

Meanwhile, Affleck was also wearing his wedding band while out with his three kids. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, Affleck’s gold ring was clearly visible as he walked with his arm around his daughter, Violet.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spending Time Without Ben Affleck

Back in May, Lopez decided to cancel her upcoming tour.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” Lopez wrote. “I love you all so much. Until next time,” she wrote in a message to her fans, according to USA Today.

From there, Lopez took herself on a trip to Europe. She was spotted in Italy, on a boat in the Mediterranean Ocean, per photos supplied by People magazine. From there, a solo JLo traveled to France where she attended the Dior fashion show.

“Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer,” a source told ET of Lopez’s travels. “It’s been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room. She has been having a blast with her friends,” the source continued.

“That’s never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren’t having any issues. Jen isn’t letting the fact that Ben’s not there bring her down,” the source added.

