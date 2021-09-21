WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s DWTS 2021 Premiere Performance

“American Idol” star Jimmie Allen is competing on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” and he kicked off his DWTS gig with performance of the tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

Allen’s 2021 pro partner is seasoned dancer and choreographer Emma Slater. When the country singer first met Slater, they greeted each other with a hug and Slater was very excited that Allen is a natural performer in general. She also thought Allen was very funny.

Allen said he was ready to learn and “get his tango on.”

The duo’s performance appeared flawless and Allen clearly had rhythm. Judge Len Goodman said that he had “great potential” after Allen’s premiere performance and said he’s “going to go a long way.” Derek Hough applauded Allen’s performance but also pleaded with him to be “consistent.” Bruno Tonioli seconded this by saying the dance was a little “uneven.” And, Carrie Ann Inaba said that it was a great start for Allen.

Allen said he was very nervous but that it was a cool experience. He also gave a shout out to his wife, Alexis Gale, who was shown in the audience. Allen’s wife is pregnant with their third child, due in October 2021. According to Taste of Country, Allen and Gale were introduced by Allen’s cousin’s wife in 2019. Allen gushed over his wife to Taste of Country, saying, “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

Allen received a score of 22 out of 40 – two 5’s and two 6’s.

We can’t even handle the #DWTS performance @JimmieAllen just gave us! 👏 Season 2021 is going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RszWbQOfOA — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 21, 2021

Allen Said He Is Clueless in the Ballroom

In an interview with ABC News, Allen confessed, “When it comes to ballroom dancing … I have no idea what I’m doing. I did musical theater, but it’s a completely different style, you know. I realized that the first day of rehearsals. I was like, ‘Goodness! What am I doing out here?'”

Despite his shortcomings, Allen had a fun outlook, saying, “I think if I can get more camera time talking and just hanging out than dancing, and let people judge me off of that, we’re good. We’re gonna take that Mirror Ball [trophy] home. But since they judge me on, you know, being on the show with dancing and stuff, I’m in trouble.”

Allen did also admit that he is “nervous as heck” on Instagram.

Emma Slater Won DWTS With an Athlete

On season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Slater took home the Mirror Ball trophy with Rashad Jennings. This was her one and only win. At the time of her big win, Slater exclaimed to Glamour, “I still don’t know what’s going on. I think until I get a second with just me [and Rashad], I won’t be able to make any sense of it.”

Slater is married to pro and costar Sasha Farber, who is also competing on the show this season. Farber is paired with Sunisa “Suni” Lee on the show.