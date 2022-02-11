‘Idol’s’ Gabby Barrett & Jimmie Allen Team Up For New Gig

“American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen are teaming up with legendary country singer Dolly Parton to host the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards live March 7. Here is what you need to know.

Amazon Prime Video announced in February 2022 that in March, “American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, both of whom have taken the country music world by storm in recent years, will be co-hosting the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards with the woman, the myth, the legend — Dolly Parton herself.

The 2022 ACM Awards will also become the first awards show to exclusively air on a streaming service.

The Amazon press release reads:

The show celebrates country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and promises to be a nonstop party, bringing legendary artists together with today’s favorites for exciting and unexpected collaborations, surprising moments, and world television-premiere performances, all exclusively streaming on Prime Video. Tickets for in-person attendance are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” said Parton in a statement.

“The academy has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in country music alongside today’s rising stars and this year that will spotlight even further,” added Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett will co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards side-by-side with Dolly Parton, pairing two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons.”

He continued, “We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient. There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

While Jimmie Allen is an “American Idol” alum from back in the day — he was eliminated during Hollywood Week of season 10 back in 2011 — Barrett was the third-place finisher on season 16 just a few years ago in 2018.

But since then, they have both gone on to have great success in country music. As the press release said, they are the reigning male and female New Artists of the Year for the ACMs, plus between the two of them they have charted four No. 1 hits on the U.S. country charts — “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” for Allen and “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” for Barrett.

Additionally, Allen competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in 7th place with his partner Emma Slater, and he performed for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Barrett has performed the National Anthem for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Daytona 500.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards air live on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Prime Video.

“American Idol’s” milestone 20th season premieres Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

