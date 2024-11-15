Joe Rogan Weighs in on Jennifer Lopez’s 4 Divorces: ‘A Lot of Work’

Podcaster Joe Rogan weighed in on Jennifer Lopez’s four marriages and divorces on a November 13 episode of his podcast, declaring that Lopez was “a lot of work,” and analyzing why the public cares about celebrities’ failed relationships.

Rogan made the comments on “The Joe Rogan Experience” episode in which he spoke with civil rights attorney Josh Dubin. “Josh Dubin is the Executive Director of the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice, a criminal justice reform advocate, and civil rights attorney,” the caption on Rogan’s episode reads.

Rogan said that people “love it when celebrities get divorced: ‘Haha, you’re miserable, too,'” Rogan said, but he said he doesn’t feel that way.

“I find it fascinating when people keep getting married and keep getting divorced,” Rogan said on the show. “God damn, how many times can J.Lo get married before the next guy’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if this is going to work out.'”

Rogan said of Lopez: “She married a bunch of dudes. But, you know, whatever. She’s obviously a lot of work…You want a diva? Good luck. That requires a lot of work.”

Joe Rogan Said That Ben Affleck Was ‘Certainly a Problem’ Too

Rogan didn’t completely spare Lopez’s fourth husband, and soon to be ex, Ben Affleck, during his commentary.

Ben Affleck is “certainly a problem as well,” Rogan said, but Lopez’s third husband, singer Marc Anthony “seems like a sweetheart,” the podcaster said.

Lopez was also married to waiter Ojani Noa and dancer Cris Judd.

“Well, people like when other people’s lives suck, because it makes them not think about the suck of their own life,” Rogan said. “That’s why they like it when a celebrity falls—like a P. Diddy gets arrested—because they see these people living these lives they could never imagine, like yachts and Rolls Royces and all that s***. And then they see them get taken down. Like, ‘Yeah,’ because they were, you know, envious.”

Rogan added that “it’s a part of our culture to celebrate wealth in the most disgusting and extravagant ways, you know. Like, I mean, how many social media personalities have emerged? Just all about, look at all the stuff I have. Look at all the things I have. Look at all the famous people I’m hanging out with. Look at all the girls. Look at the yacht. Look at the car. Look at the jet. Look at this, look at that. Look at all the things you can’t get. And when those people get got, people love it.”

Jennifer Lopez Has Said She Is Trying to Learn From the Relationship Issues

Lopez shared her own thoughts on failed relationships and her image to Interview Magazine.

“I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago. And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, “(Expletive), that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god,” she said in the interview. “I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a fucking sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.”