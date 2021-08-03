WATCH: John Legend & Katy Perry Perform a Duet for Charity

Music stars John Legend and Katy Perry teamed up for charity. The “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” judge shared the stage and sang “Moon River” and other hits.

The performance took place at the LuisaViaRoma in Capri for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in 2021. The event was the third anniversary of the partnership, according to the website.

During the performance, Perry wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress, according to People. Legend played the piano while the two sang.

“Everyone is enjoying being fancy tonight but it’s so important the work UNICEF is doing to make the world better,” Legend told People.

John Legend and Katy Perry for Luisaviaroma and UNICEF @ Capri 2021 Legendary American artists jamming in Italy at the Annual charity gala. Exclusive moment 2021-08-01T09:00:45Z

Perry and Legend weren’t at the event alone. Both were joined by their significant others, Orlando Bloom and Chrissy Teigen.

During their time on stage, Perry played “Firework” and, according to People, kissed a fan’s hand during “I Kissed a Girl.”

“This is better than being stuck in a room and we get to dress up,” Perry said during the set. Legend also played some of his hits during the event.

Legend shared some photos of the night on Instagram, writing, “Mom and dad had a great date night in Capri last night. Thank you @luisaviaroma and @unicefitalia for having us and asking me to perform!”

Legend & Teigen Recently Added to Their Family

Legend took to Instagram to share a photo of himself to announce that his dog, Pippa, died in July 2021.

“We’re going to miss our little Pippa,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville, FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any sh**. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”

In the comment section, Legend shared more information and stories about his pet.

“I was just remembering how she was when we lived in NYC and she couldn’t just go outside and pee in the backyard,” he wrote. “If we were gone too long and she had to relieve herself in the apartment, we would know she did it before we even saw the evidence because she had this look of shame on her face.”

He added, “Her whole body showed the regret she felt for disappointing us. We’ve had several dogs together but never one so smart and intuitive and aware and good at communicating with humans.”

Since then, the couple has added a new dog to their family.

Legend shared a photo of their new dog, writing, “Meet our newest family member Pearl!”

Legend also announced that he will be heading out on his “Bigger Love” tour on September 1, 2021 through the end of October 2021.

