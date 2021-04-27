Superstar Joins ‘American Idol’ Ahead of Disney Week

The 2021 season of ABC’s “American Idol” has narrowed the pool of hopeful contestants down to the top 9, soon to be the top 10, and those contestants visited Disney World in order to prepare for the upcoming Disney week.

Luckily for the contestants, when they got to Disney World, they were greeted by a new mentor. Actor John Stamos met up with the contestants to help them out on their journey to becoming the next “American Idol.”

Contestants who are in the top nine include Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Deshawn Goncalves, Chayce Beckham, Cassandra Coleman and Hunter Metts. They will be joined by whichever contestant from season 18 wins the vote to get back into the competition.

Stamos Says He Was Unsure if the Contestants Would Care About His Mentorship

While speaking with ET Online, John Stamos opened up about what it was like to be a mentor to contestants on “American Idol.”

“They said, you know, ‘Could you come down and be a mentor?'” he said of the phone call he received. “I’m like, ‘Mentor?!’ These kids are so great I’m gonna tell them one thing, and they’re gonna go, ‘Stamos, we’ve heard you sing. Stop.'”

Stamos was likely chosen because of his connection with Disney. The star is currently on “Big Shot,” a Disney+ original series, and he has been a fan of Disney for many years, he told ET.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie all talked to ET about Stamos mentoring contestants.

“I think John probably said yes when he heard ‘Disney,'” Perry told the outlet. “The thing is, John and I are probably the biggest Disney fans. So he gets to go to Disney World with the kids, which is basically the greatest place on Earth, and so I’m a little jealous because they didn’t ask me. I would’ve totally done it!”

The ‘American Idol’ Top 7 Will Be Revealed on Disney Night

During the next episode of “American Idol,” which is the Disney Week episode for the 2021 season, the top 10 contestants will perform for America’s vote, and then the top 7 for the season will be revealed.

During the episode, John Batiste will perform a song from Soul, the Oscar-Winning animated movie. Sofia Carson, star of Disney’s Descendants, will also perform during the live episode.

According to the episode synopsis, “The results of the Comeback show kick off the night. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season’s top 10 contestants, including the Comeback winner, perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook.”

The top seven will be revealed at the end of the episode, and voting will be open from the time the episode starts until the final commercial break.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC. Episodes can also be streamed the next day on Hulu.

