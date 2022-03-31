‘American Idol’s’ Jordin Sparks Has Big News For Her Fans

On the March 30 episode of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” “American Idol” season six winner Jordin Sparks, who returned to “Idol” in the currently-airing season 20 as a mentor, shared some big news that she’s been keeping to herself for a while — she has new music coming and it’s going to be a whole “new sound” for her.

Jordin Wrote Over 100 Songs During the Pandemic





In her interview with longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, Jordin showed off the in-home studio she built during the pandemic and then went on to detail how the lockdown let her “fall back in love with music.”

“I’ve never had a home studio my entire career, I know that’s super crazy to say think of, but during the pandemic, I finally was able to build out my space,” Jordin explained, adding, “I’ve been working on music since the pandemic happened.”

She continued, “It’s been so amazing. I wouldn’t wish a lockdown or a pandemic on anybody, but for me, I was able to fall back in love with music like I loved it before it became a job, you know?”

Jordan also said she wrote “about 120 songs” in that time frame, which the “On Air” hosts all gasped at. That is a lot of songs! But Jordin said she loves them all.

“I’m really excited. … Everybody’s like, ‘Well, how many of those do you actually like?’ and I’m like, ‘Ummm, all of them!'” said the pop star.

Jordin Said This Is the ‘Next Chapter’ of Her Life

As part of her new music, Jordin worked with the Grammy-winning music producer Zaytoven (real name Xavier Lamar Dotson). Zaytoven has worked with such artists as Usher, B.o.B., Lecrae, Gucci Mane, Future, Lil Wayne, Migos, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage, and Jordin called him “incredible” and “legendary.” They worked together on her “new sound” which she is so excited to share with her fans.

“We did this new sound, we formed this new sound for me,” said Jordin. “I’ve never heard myself like this, so I know my fans and people are going to enjoy hearing this different side of me because now people will get to know me how my friends know me.”

She added that people know her from “American Idol” and the songs she released after winning that show, but she was just 17 when she won (Jordin is still the youngest winner in the show’s history). Now at the age of 32, Jordin has had the chance to figure out what her career looks like going forward.

“I’ve really had the opportunity to sit down and be like, ‘What do I want this next chapter to sound like? What do I want it to feel like? What do I want to say?'” said Jordin, “and you know, I got a lot to say, so I’m excited!”

Jordin recently attended the Grammy Awards nominee celebration and in her Instagram post of herself on the red carpet, she wrote, “Excited to celebrate and honor some of the great contributions to the music industry in the last year! Congratulations to all the nominees! I’m coming for mine 2023!”

Perhaps some of her new music will earn her the coveted Grammy trophy.

“American Idol” is currently in its 20th season. It airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

