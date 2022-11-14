Jordin Sparks Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons on New Song

“American Idol” season 6 winner Jordin Sparks has had quite the year. The singer and songwriter recently completed work on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars”, where she earned ninth place, being eliminated during the competition’s “Halloween Week”.

While fans were outraged to see Sparks leave the competition so early, the “American Idol” star has been adjusting well now that the competition is behind her. Sparks has even released new music. A single, called “Stop This Feeling”, came out on November 11, 2022, and fans aren’t being shy with their praise for the new dance song.

Multiple Fans Are Comparing Jordin Sparks to Michael Jackson With New Song

Jordin Sparks has shared multiple posts about her single “Stop This Feeling”. Sparks has said of the song, “I’m so proud of this one—Time to feel and dance again! I hope you enjoy and feel all the love, energy and excitement that’s in this song!”

Fans agree that the song brings energy and excitement. In a recent video where Sparks is lip-syncing along to the track from her car, one commenter wrote, “It’s giving [Michael Jackson] vibes …you betta sang Jordin”, while another fan wrote that the song makes them want to do Jackson’s signature dance move, the moon walk, and another responded that they “definitely thought it was an MJ song before I checked lol”.

While fans clearly supported the track, their connections to Michael Jackson’s music was undeniable. One fan wrote on Sparks’s page, “I literally listened this song just now. I really loved it ! This song is definitely giving me MJ vibes. My Queen is back !”

Jordin Sparks Says Motherhood Has Made Her a Better Singer

Sparks has referred to “Stop This Feeling” as a “step into a really amazing new chapter”, according to PageSix, and Sparks is entering this new chapter with some new and improved vocals.

Sparks had her son, DJ, in 2018, and at the time spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how having a child made her “sing better.”

“I was able to hit notes that I didn’t think that I could. I wasn’t expecting at all. [But] the love is different than anything that I have [ever felt],” Sparks said.

Sparks hasn’t always been as fortunate. In 2008, less than a year after her “Idol” win, Sparks had to be pulled from the first handful of dates of Alicia Keys’s “As I Am” tour, which she was set to open for, after suffering an acute vocal cord hemorrhage caused by overworking her voice. Fortunately, the singer made a full recovery in time to join the tour partway through their run.

Sparks’s son DJ is now 4 years old, and the singer dedicated her “Disney+ Night” dance to him earlier this season on “Dancing With the Stars”. Sparks and her partner Brandon Armstrong did a Jazz dance to “Remember Me” from Pixar’s “Coco”, and Sparks opened the performance by singing the chorus of the song, which she said she sings to DJ every night before going to sleep, before putting the microphone down to dance.

