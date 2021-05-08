Josh Duhamel Dishes on Jennifer Lopez Post A-Rod Split

When Josh Duhamel appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, he spoke about working alongside Jennifer Lopez for the upcoming film “Shotgun Wedding”.

When Fallon asked, “How is J. Lo doing? That’s really what I want to ask?” Duhamel responded, “She’s fantastic. I’ve known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.”

Musing about his time onset of the film, he added, “It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding… I’m like I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie — I’m completely soaked and sweaty — and she’s just gorgeous throughout the movie. So I’m not sure we’re going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I’m this sweaty mess, and she’s, well, J. Lo.”

The role in the film, as highlighted by In Touch Weekly, was originally supposed to be played by Armie Hammer, but he stepped down in light of January allegations of a scandal. The film is slated to be in theaters on June 29, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Duhamel & Fergie

In 2019, Duhamel and singer Fergie divorced after about a decade together.

According to a recent Gossip Cop article, the two are now busy co-parenting their son.

The pair met on the set of Las Vegas and announced their engagement in 2007. Two years later, they married.

After eight years of marriage, the couple announced their split. In a statement to E!, the pair said, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year… To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

In May of this year, rumors started swirling that Lopez and her ex, Ben Affleck, rekindled their romance after the two were rumored to be spending time together again.

According to Page Six, while the two were not spotted together, it was rumored that security would pick Affleck up at a location and drop him off at another, “after spending a few hours at her house.”

As of April 30, Page Six reported that Lopez had seen Affleck three times since she returned to LA since filming the movie “Shotgun Wedding.”

An insider told the outlet, “They are friends … they’ve never not been.”

The outlet added that “Lopez was spotted out to dinner with Rodriguez on April 23 at the Hotel Bel-Air, the same spot where the exes went on their first date back in 2017. She owns a $28 million mansion nearby.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video