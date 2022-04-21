‘American Idol’ Judges Break Silence on Kenedi Anderson Exit

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” has officially narrowed the contestants down to the top 14, but one early front-runner never got the chance to win the competition.

During her last performance on the show, Anderson sang “Human” by Christina Perri. She impressed fans and the judges, but Ryan Seacrest announced she quit the show and would not be moving forward in the competition.

Anderson took to Instagram to announce that she left the show.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol,’” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

She added, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what i love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

The Judges Called the Exit Heartbreaking

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were disappointed with Anderson’s exit. They spoke with USA Today about it after the Monday, April 18, 2022 live show.

“We were heartbroken,” Richie told the outlet. He also said that her potential was “unbelievable.”

Perry said that she thought the move could be career-defining for the artists still left on the show, however.

“I mean, look, she was a great one, but I do think that we have such incredible other voices that have now even stepped forward a little bit more,” Perry said. “It’s just really another opportunity for one of these incredible contestants, and we wish nothing but the best for her.”

She added, “I say #GBHOJ: God bless her on her journey. Oh, I missed an H. But you know what I’m saying.”

Perry Says ‘American Idol’ Is Not About ‘Winning’

Though it might be contrary to the way the show works, Perry actually says that the show isn’t all about winning during an interview with Billboard on Monday, April 18.

“We live in a much different world in the music industry than we did when this thing started,” Perry told the outlet. “So I think, really, this show is about mentorship and momentum. It’s the two M’s. You get the mentorship, you take the advice – because we’re not talking to hear ourselves speak.”

She added, “We’re literally trying to give you very specific, real advice for the real world out there that you can take and apply in real time and then use this whole launch as momentum to whatever you want to do. Because it’s really not always about winning, but if you can place high – in the top 10, in the top 20, just hustle your way and launch off of this.”

Perry added that she wants to prepare the musicians for life outside of “American Idol,” even when it comes to how people get cut from the show.

“And truly, honestly, that’s the real world,” she said. “That’s the real music industry. It’s not ever going to be as intense, as concentrated and sometimes not even as kind or constructive in the real music industry. We’re kind of like the Montessori style. We’re a Montessori mom. We let them figure it out.”

“American Idol” airs live on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

