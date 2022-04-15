Judges & Host Reveal What Songs They Would Sing to Audition For ‘American Idol’

In an Instagram story posted on location in Hawaii on the official “American Idol” Instagram account, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest have revealed what songs they would choose to sing to audition for the show — and funnily enough, Seacrest chose a song by one of the judges!

Read on for their choices.

Katy Perry’s Choice is ‘What If God Was One of Us?’ by Joan Osbourne





Play



Joan Osborne – One Of Us (Official Music Video) REMASTERED IN HD!! Official Music Video by Joan Osborne performing One Of Us. #JoanOsborne #OneOfUs #Remastered 2021-07-23T16:00:01Z

When asked, “What song would Katy, Lionel, Luke, and Ryan pick as their audition song?” judge Katy Perry chose a classic mid-1990s hit.

“If I had to audition for ‘American Idol’ now, I would actually probably audition with one of my favorite songs by Joan Osborne called ‘What If God Was One of Us.’ It’s a cool song, great storytelling, and songwriting, so that’s what I would probably do,” said Perry.

“One of Us” was released in 1995 and rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40.

Lionel Richie Said He Would Sing ‘Yesterday’ by Paul McCartney & John Lennon





Play



Yesterday (With Spoken Word Intro / Live From Studio 50, New York City / 1965) Official site: thebeatles.com Facebook: facebook.com/thebeatles/ Instagram: instagram.com/thebeatles Twitter: twitter.com/thebeatles Music video by The Beatles performing Yesterday. (C) 2015 SOFA Entertainment, Inc 2017-12-15T16:18:57Z

Judge Lionel Richie chose an absolute classic for his audition piece, saying, “You know what, if I had to do something, ‘Yesterday’ would be my song. Oh my god, the choice is ‘Yesterday’ by Paul McCartney. Killer song.”

He added, “I’m so sorry I didn’t write it.”

“Yesterday” was originally recorded in 1965 and quickly rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is one of the most covered songs of all time, with the Guinness World Records citing 1600 versions recorded between the song’s release and 1986. The site says, “It has been covered by artists such Elvis Presley, Boyz II Men, Frank Sinatra, James Brown, and Gladys Knight,” to name just a few.

Luke Bryan Would Go With ‘She Used to Be Mine’ by Brooks & Dunn





Play



She Used to Be Mine Provided to YouTube by Arista Nashville She Used to Be Mine · Brooks & Dunn Hard Workin' Man ℗ 1993 Sony Music Entertainment Released on: 1993-02-23 Background Vocal, Composer, Lyricist: Ronnie Dunn Producer: Don Cook Mixing Engineer, Producer, Recording Engineer: Scott Hendricks Recording Engineer: Mike Bradley Assistant Engineer, Recording Engineer: John Kunz Assistant Engineer: Mark… 2014-11-08T08:07:10Z

It just makes sense that country star Luke Bryan chose a country classic by one of the genre’s most iconic duos.

“The one song I would have auditioned for on ‘American Idol’ is Brooks & Dunn ‘She Used to Be Mine,'” said Bryan.

“She Used to Be Mine” was released in 1993 as part of Brooks & Dunn’s hit album “Hard Workin’ Man.” It rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart

Ryan Seacrest Chose a Lesser Known Lionel Richie Song, ‘Penny Lover’





Play



Lionel Richie – Penny Lover (Official Music Video) Remastered in HD! Lionel Richie – Penny Lover – Official Video Explore the music of Lionel Richie: lnk.to/LionelBestOf Watch more Lionel videos: lnk.to/LionelVevo Vote for Lionel Richie to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022! Vote every day through April 29: LionelRichie.lnk.to/RockHall2022ID Follow Lionel Richie on… Facebook: lnk.to/LionelFB Twitter: lnk.to/LionelTW Instagram:… 2021-04-02T16:00:10Z

Lionel Richie is known for such hits as “Endless Love,” “Truly,” “All Night Long (All Night),” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

But in 1984, he had a hit called “Penny Lover” tha treached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — that is host Ryan Seacrest’s pick for his “American Idol” audition.

“If I could audition with one song, it’s probably one of Lionel’s greatest hits — ‘Penny Lover,'” said Seacrest, adding that the song does not get the credit it deserves.

“I don’t know if it gets enough credit, it needs more credit. I’m sure with me presenting a cover of it, it would do damage to it [laughs], but yeah, that’d be the song.”

“American Idol” airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Obsessed’ With ‘American Idol’ This Season