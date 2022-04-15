Judges & Host Reveal What Songs They Would Sing to Audition For ‘American Idol’

In an Instagram story posted on location in Hawaii on the official “American Idol” Instagram account, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest have revealed what songs they would choose to sing to audition for the show — and funnily enough, Seacrest chose a song by one of the judges!
Read on for their choices.
Katy Perry’s Choice is ‘What If God Was One of Us?’ by Joan Osbourne
When asked, “What song would Katy, Lionel, Luke, and Ryan pick as their audition song?” judge Katy Perry chose a classic mid-1990s hit.
“If I had to audition for ‘American Idol’ now, I would actually probably audition with one of my favorite songs by Joan Osborne called ‘What If God Was One of Us.’ It’s a cool song, great storytelling, and songwriting, so that’s what I would probably do,” said Perry.
“One of Us” was released in 1995 and rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40.
Lionel Richie Said He Would Sing ‘Yesterday’ by Paul McCartney & John Lennon
Judge Lionel Richie chose an absolute classic for his audition piece, saying, “You know what, if I had to do something, ‘Yesterday’ would be my song. Oh my god, the choice is ‘Yesterday’ by Paul McCartney. Killer song.”
He added, “I’m so sorry I didn’t write it.”
“Yesterday” was originally recorded in 1965 and quickly rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is one of the most covered songs of all time, with the Guinness World Records citing 1600 versions recorded between the song’s release and 1986. The site says, “It has been covered by artists such Elvis Presley, Boyz II Men, Frank Sinatra, James Brown, and Gladys Knight,” to name just a few.
Luke Bryan Would Go With ‘She Used to Be Mine’ by Brooks & Dunn
It just makes sense that country star Luke Bryan chose a country classic by one of the genre’s most iconic duos.
“The one song I would have auditioned for on ‘American Idol’ is Brooks & Dunn ‘She Used to Be Mine,'” said Bryan.
“She Used to Be Mine” was released in 1993 as part of Brooks & Dunn’s hit album “Hard Workin’ Man.” It rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart
Ryan Seacrest Chose a Lesser Known Lionel Richie Song, ‘Penny Lover’
Lionel Richie is known for such hits as “Endless Love,” “Truly,” “All Night Long (All Night),” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”
But in 1984, he had a hit called “Penny Lover” tha treached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — that is host Ryan Seacrest’s pick for his “American Idol” audition.
“If I could audition with one song, it’s probably one of Lionel’s greatest hits — ‘Penny Lover,'” said Seacrest, adding that the song does not get the credit it deserves.
“I don’t know if it gets enough credit, it needs more credit. I’m sure with me presenting a cover of it, it would do damage to it [laughs], but yeah, that’d be the song.”
“American Idol” airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.
READ NEXT: A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Obsessed’ With ‘American Idol’ This Season