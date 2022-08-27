Fans React As ‘Idol’ Winner Provides New Heart-Wrenching Update on Condition

“American Idol” winner Samantha Diaz, who went by the stage name Just Sam during season 18, has provided a heart-wrenching update on her health and mindset after a particularly difficult week.

On August 25, 2022, Heavy broke the story that Diaz, who won “Idol” in 2020, has been in and out of the hospital with an unspecified condition. In response to major media buzz and fan concern, Diaz has now provided an update via social media.

Diaz Struggling to Find Relief & Answers

Midday on August 24, Diaz, who lives in New York, posted a short message to her Instagram Stories that said, “Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital.” She added two emojis — praying hands and a red heart.

Shortly after, the 23-year-old shared a brief video of a special delivery and card she received after arriving home. Over the video, Diaz could be heard saying, “Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!”

Unfortunately, Diaz was back at the hospital the next day. Midday on August 25, Diaz shared a new video to her Stories from the hospital. The video showed a closeup of her face, wearing a disposable mask, and the sounds of other patients and a beeping machine can be heard in the background.

“I need a better hospital bruh,” she wrote over the video. “I hate it here tbh.”

Fans didn’t hear again from the singer until midday on August 26, when Diaz posted two more photos to her Instagram stories from an exam room, thanking fans for their prayers and saying she was doing much better. But Diaz then shared an image of a scale in the room and wrote, “100lbs is crazyyy” followed by two crying emojis. “I seriously need help,” she added.

Diaz Says Doctors Have Been Dismissive, Lacked Answers

On August 27, in response to growing concern over her well-being from fans and the media, Diaz posted a new update to her Instagram Stories. She began by saying she is “okay” and out of the hospital.

She wrote, “This is something that I’ve been dealing with for a while now,” she wrote. “I’m tired of the malpractice and misdiagnoses. I’m tired of all the tests that have been done on my body. I’m tired of being told that something is wrong but nothing is being done about it. I’m tired of feeling tired all the time, I’m tired of the pain and I’m tired of living like this every single day! Im tired of these careless doctors getting paid to make things worse !! THEY DONT CARE.”

Diaz said she’s received little relief for her painful symptoms, and that she’s potentially saved her own life by not listening to certain doctors who dismissed her pain.

“I saved MYSELF many times by continuing to go back after they tried to tell me that the pain that I was feeling was ‘Normal.’ Lol … ONE DAY ITS ‘Nothing’ or ‘NORMAL’ for me to feel this pain and experience the symptoms that I’ve been experiencing and the next, ‘it’s an Emergency’ or ‘I could die’ if I don’t allow them to cut me open again like bruh I’m tired and in pain but I’m done with these doctors for real. Yes, I need help, yes I need new doctors. But I WILL FIGURE IT OUT FOR MYSELF AS I HAVE BEEN DOING.”

Diaz didn’t share specifics about what kind of surgery doctors have advised, but added, “Also being told at my age that I may not be able to have kids scares me when I think about it. God is good tho & I have faith that all will be worked out soon. Thank you to everyone that is praying and sending love.”

After learning trying to money for her and her grandma in Harlem, Diaz often sang in the subway system, collecting tips. When she auditioned for “Idol,” Diaz floored the judges with her powerful voice and story. When the Covid-19 pandemic caused production of “Idol” to shift to in-home performances, Diaz stayed in a Los Angeles hotel to keep from exposing her aging grandma to potential infection.

Though Diaz seemed poised to become a huge star after winning ‘Idol,’ in early 2022 she posted a series of insights on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she’d wound up broke again, unable to cover the costs of making her own music. She still sings sometimes with the Sing Harlem ensemble and periodically releases music independently. She recently released a new single, called “Pain is Power.”

Fans are expressing worry and frustration over Diaz’s plight. Some have even wondered whether “Idol” producers and judges are intervening to help the singer.

On a Reddit thread about the singer’s hospitalization, one fan wrote, “Wonder where ‘Uncle’ Lionel and ‘Aunt’ Katie are now? They seemed so in love with her on the show. Would be great if they would help her now.”

Meanwhile, on the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page, lots of fans wrote that they were wishing and praying for Diaz’s condition to improve.

One commented, “Prayers for healing and lots of positive energy coming your way. Always one of my all time favorites! The world needs you Just Sam.”